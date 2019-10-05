Columbia College's cross country runners were just as unfamiliar with the Gans Creek Cross Country course as everyone else.
With the all-new track in south Columbia having just debuted for competition last weekend, the Cougars, hosting their inaugural regular season meet in the Columbia College Invitational on Saturday, were running on unfamiliar ground. In fact, the team had never even practiced at Gans Creek until Friday — strange, considering that it's technically CC's "home" course.
But for Alexander Dukes and Brianna Haller, that didn't appear to matter. They both were instrumental in helping CC's home meet history get off to a good start.
Dukes won the men's and Haller the women's race, as the former pushed ahead with a late surge and the latter dominated the entire race en route to a wide margin of victory.
Haller helped the CC women obtain the team title with 47 points, while the Cougar men finished second, outdone only by four William Woods runners placing in the top 10 overall.
CC coach Daniel Radkowiec said he thought some of his runners could've had better races, but he was pleased with how the event went.
"Today, the consistency was for sure there," Radkowiec said. "This course is built to host national meets (and) massive championship meets ... when the race kind of spread out, it was hard for some of them to stay focused with all the turns and the tangents. Hopefully, we just continue to build momentum."
CC's runner of the day undoubtedly was Haller, as she rocketed to a commanding lead from the start of the 5K women's race and never looked back. The reigning American Midwest Conference Runner of the Year, Haller led from the one-kilometer mark and crossed the finish line in 18:34, an impressive 16 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Allika Pearson of John Brown (Ark.).
"Even if there's no one there ... I've learned over the years that I have to keep pushing," Haller said. "The cheers of my teammates, their parents, that kind of atmosphere, that really helps you to stay in focus and keep going."
Out of 81 runners, the Cougars had all seven women's scorers place in the top 25, with four — Haller, Naomi Payne, Mikayla Sehlmeyer and Grace Brinkmann — finishing in the top 15. Radkowiec has a deep group of runners on the women's squad, which is currently ranked No. 22 in the NAIA Coaches' Top 25 poll, and he said that is what makes this year's team "special."
"We have six girls that are pretty close, and even our seventh has taken off chunks of time every race," Radkowiec said. "We have such depth this year on the girls' side, which has helped, I think, really take the pressure off of some of them. It's awesome to see them grow."
Dukes had to work a bit more for his victory, but got the job done in a time of 25:52 in the 8K men's race. Hanging around the top 10 after the first 2K course loop, the freshman surged ahead to second place at the 5K mark and eventually passed Schuyler Ogden from William Woods in the final stretches of the race to win.
"I'm just glad that I was able to come out here and have a good race for the home crowd," Dukes said. "I wasn't real sure on that second loop. I was getting a little tired. Last loop, I was just pushing hard, praying to God I could keep going. As long as I was within five meters of (Ogden) ... I knew that I could out-kick him. I just had to stay with him."
Both coaches and runners raved about the quality of the course and said it provides a nice balance of flat terrain with several hills strewn throughout.
"The course is amazing," Dukes said. "It's very wide, you do not have to worry about getting in at all. (You) don't have to worry about getting crowded. It's very flat. You have some sloping hills in there, but it's really not a big deal. I mean, we've all seen worse."
The men and women will compete again next Saturday morning in Fayette at the Gary Stoner Invitational hosted by Central Methodist. The meet will be held at the Fayette Golf Course with running scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Contributing editor is Michael Knisley.