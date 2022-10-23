In the 68th minute of Sunday's contest between Missouri soccer and Texas A&M, Jenna Bartels slipped a pass through two Aggie defenders to set up Jadyn Easley on the back post for a tap-in goal that earned the Tigers a 1-1 draw.

Missouri was outshot 4-2 in the contest but Bella Hollenbach finished with three saves that kept Missouri in the game after Maile Hayes gave Texas A&M the advantage with a goal just nine minutes into the opening half.

