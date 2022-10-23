In the 68th minute of Sunday's contest between Missouri soccer and Texas A&M, Jenna Bartels slipped a pass through two Aggie defenders to set up Jadyn Easley on the back post for a tap-in goal that earned the Tigers a 1-1 draw.
Missouri was outshot 4-2 in the contest but Bella Hollenbach finished with three saves that kept Missouri in the game after Maile Hayes gave Texas A&M the advantage with a goal just nine minutes into the opening half.
The Tigers round out the regular season at 6 P.M. Thursday on the road at No. 21 South Carolina.
MU women's golf competes in Texas
Missouri women's golf partook in Day 1 of the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas. The Tigers currently sit in 13th place, shooting 308 collectively in the round-one standings.
Oklahoma State currently leads the pack with a score of 285.
The second and final round of the tournament will take place Monday at Kissing Tree Gold Club.
CC bowling opens up season
Columbia College women's bowling began its season in St. Charles, Missouri, placing third overall in the Lions Classic. The event took place on Saturday and Sunday.
Jordyn Czerw highlighted the Cougars' weekend outing, becoming the first Columbia bowler to win in individual play. She shot 610 over three games.
The Cougars will return to the lanes in the Bronco Open on November 5 in Hastings, Nebraska.