Junior golfers competed at the Missouri Junior Tour Championship on Sunday and Monday at Eldon Golf Club, where local players locked down much of the hardware. In total, four Eldon-based players won their age groups.
But in the event’s oldest brackets, it was William Boyd of California, Missouri, who won the 16-18-year-old male division, and Hanna Maschhoff of Lake Ozark won the 16-18 female division, beating out a pair of Mid-Missouri golfers to the tile.
Boyd posted a tournament-low 1-over 73 in Round 2 to secure the title at 7-over 151, five strokes ahead of Southern Boone’s Jacob Anderson.
Maschhoff took a six-stroke lead into the final round after opening with a 74. She closed the event with an 82 — enough to remain six clear of Tolton’s Kate Ryan, who shot 77 on Day 2 and tied Jefferson City’s Camryn Swinfard for second place.
Jefferson City’s Dawson Schnieders took the 14-15 male division title, beating Eldon’s Talon Hull in a playoff after finishing the event tied at 21 over.
Eldon local Avery Wells dominated the 14-15 female division, winning by 25 strokes at 19 over.
Eli Cummings of Eldon won the 12-13 male division that was played over 36 holes. Rounds of 78 and 77 gave him a two stroke win over Cooper Toalson. There also was a 12-13 male division that was played over 18 holes. Mokane’s Eli Hutchinson won that at 3 over.
Eldon’s Haven Evers won the 10-13 female division at 16 over for 18 holes. Columbia local Aliyah Simmons finished second.
Graham Henley of Eldon won the 10-11 male division by seven strokes over Columbia’s Blaine Munzlinger. Henley shot 1-under 35 on Eldon Golf Club’s back nine on Day 2 to leapfrog Munzlinger.