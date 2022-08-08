Junior golfers competed at the Missouri Junior Tour Championship on Sunday and Monday at Eldon Golf Club, where local players locked down much of the hardware. In total, four Eldon-based players won their age groups.

But in the event’s oldest brackets, it was William Boyd of California, Missouri, who won the 16-18-year-old male division, and Hanna Maschhoff of Lake Ozark won the 16-18 female division, beating out a pair of Mid-Missouri golfers to the tile.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you