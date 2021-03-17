At the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner, and for the second time in three tournaments in the spring, Missouri men’s golf recorded its best team score of the week in the final round of a tournament.
Much like at the Gators Invitational, however, the damage had already been done in Opelika, Alabama.
Missouri ended a tough week with an even-par 288 third-round team total Wednesday. The score followed first and second round totals of 6-over 294 and 13-over 301, respectively.
Its grand total of 19-over par left Missouri in last place of the 15 participating teams. The field included 10 other Southeastern Conference programs. Texas A&M and Missouri were the only SEC programs to finish outside of the top 10.
“We didn’t have our week,” Missouri coach Mark Leroux said. “If you look through the lineup, there was nobody that played well. When that happens, certainly we’re going to finish toward the bottom of the field.”
Auburn won the team title at its home event as it recorded a three-round team total of 26-under to beat Alabama by two strokes. The Tigers were led by Grayson Huff, whose second-round 5-under 67 was sandwiched by 1-under rounds of 71 to finish 7-under for the event.
Huff fell three strokes short of individual medalist honors as Davis Thompson, the world’s top-ranked amateur and Georgia standout, shared the title with Arkansas lefty Tyson Reeder at 10-under.
Just one individual for Missouri finished inside the top 50. Yu Ta Tsai signed for a final-round 2-under 70 to finish 4-over and in a tie for 46th, 14 strokes adrift of the winning total.
Competing as an individual and thus ineligible to be used for counting team scores, Tommy Boone shared the Tigers’ second-best score for the week with Ross Steelman and Rory Franssen.
Boone shot rounds of 78, 70 and 74 to finish the week 6-over alongside his two teammates.
Had Boone been selected over Missouri’s Walker Kesterson and season-debutant Viktor Einarsson, the Tigers would have benefitted from either two or four strokes, respectively. Boone’s inclusion over Einarsson would have lifted the Tigers out of last place and over South Alabama on the team leaderboard.
It marks the third straight tournament in which Boone’s inclusion would have translated to better placement in the team event. Leroux said Boone's exclusion has been based on qualifiers at home.
“He’s been finishing behind those guys so we have them ahead of him in the lineup,” Leroux said. “It’s kind of hard to justify when it’s so close between all these guys to switch somebody out that’s been getting beat here at home and put them in ahead.”
Though Leroux said Boone is likely to start in the Tigers’ next event in South Carolina, he said producing a similarly high standard of golf when selected for the starting five is not as easy as when competing as an individual.
“A lot of the time it’s easier to be in the lineup and play as an individual than it is on the team,” Leroux said. “You go out there and it’s just you and you’re the only person you’re letting down, with those four other players on your back, that putt gets harder to make each hole."
In the starting lineup in Alabama, Franssen was Missouri’s leading golfer after one round, shooting a 2-under round of 70. The graduate student followed this with the team's dropped score in the second round with a 7-over 79 and a 1-over 73 in the third round.
Alongside Franssen at 6-over was Steelman, who had led the Tigers in both of their previous spring outings, but struggled to opening rounds of 2-over 74 and 5-over 77 on Monday in Alabama. The redshirt junior bounced back with a final-round 1-under 71 to tie for the second-best tournament score on Missouri’s roster, extending his streak of finishing inside the top two on the roster to six tournaments.
Rounding out the Tigers’ week, Kesterson finished 8-over with rounds of 74, 76 and 74 and Einarsson 10 over for the three rounds after scores of 76, 76 and 74.
For Leroux, the improvements Missouri needs to make begin with the flat stick.
“In order to have those rounds in the 60s, you’re gonna have to make a bunch of birdies,” Leroux said. “Just a little bit better practice playing and in particular more putting.”