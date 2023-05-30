The possibility of North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love playing in his home state of Missouri next season is over.
On Tuesday, Love announced in a post on his Twitter account his commitment to Arizona for the 2023-24 season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The possibility of North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love playing in his home state of Missouri next season is over.
On Tuesday, Love announced in a post on his Twitter account his commitment to Arizona for the 2023-24 season.
Love, a St. Louis native and former Christian Brothers College High School standout, committed to Michigan earlier this offseason, but he decommitted amid reported admissions issues, causing him to reopen his recruitment in the transfer portal.
Before and after committing and decommitting from the Wolverines, Mizzou emerged in the rumor mill as a potential landing spot for the ex-Tar Heels guard, although there was never any concrete evidence of interest from either party.
A little over a week ago, 247Sports reported that Gonzaga, Texas and his now-confirmed new school were the leading three favorites.
After leading North Carolina in scoring a season ago, Love joins a Wildcats team that finished 28-7 and No. 8 in the final Associated Press poll. Arizona entered the 2023 NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the South Region, where it fell in the first round to the same 15th-seeded Princeton team that defeated Missouri in the second round in Sacramento, California.
Love was originally recruited by then-Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin out of high school, but he ended up opting to play for the Tar Heels. Arizona also was among the five-star prospect’s listed six options out of high school.
Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.