Arizona-Love Commits Basketball

Then-North Carolina guard Caleb Love brings the ball up the court against Duke on March 4 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Love tweeted Tuesday that he will play next season at Arizona, less than a month after decommitting from Michigan.

 Jacob Kupferman/The Associated Press

The possibility of North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love playing in his home state of Missouri next season is over.

On Tuesday, Love announced in a post on his Twitter account his commitment to Arizona for the 2023-24 season.

