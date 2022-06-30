Former Missouri infielder Ian Kinsler will coach Team Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He is the third person to manage Team Israel in the WBC.
Kinsler played for Team Israel in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics after getting his Israeli citizenship in 2020.
Kinsler transferred to Missouri from Arizona State and junior college. He played one season and batted .335 with six home runs, 45 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 2003. He was then drafted in the 17th round by the Texas Rangers.
He retired from the MLB in 2019 after 14 seasons, recording 257 home runs and 1,999 hits. He was a two-time Gold Glove award winner, a four-time All Star and a World Series winner in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox.
He started at second base and served as the leadoff hitter for Team USA, who won the gold medal in the 2017 WBC.
“I was very excited when I was asked to manage Team Israel at the WBC and it didn’t take long for me to accept the position,” Kinsler told Israel baseball. “I enjoyed my time playing in the tournament and now that I know Israel baseball well from my time in the Olympics, I am convinced that we will have a very competitive squad that will go far. ... I can’t wait to visit Israel this summer and see the young talent that will be on display at the Maccabiah Games.We are already hard at work putting together a (winning) roster for Israel at the WBC and I look forward to making all of our fans proud.”