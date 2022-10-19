Tennessee football coach and former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel was one of the 25 coaches listed in the 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, the American Heart Association announced in a release Wednesday.
Heupel, now in his second season leading Tennessee, has helped the Volunteers have one of their most successful campaigns in recent history — they currently sit at No. 3 overall in The Associated Press national rankings after taking down Alabama 52-49 last week.
The award, presented in January, honors one coach who exemplifies excellence to his program on and off the field. Four other Southeastern Conference coaches were also named to the watch list — Nick Saban (Alabama), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Lane Kiffin (Mississippi) and Mark Stoops (Kentucky).
Coaches from other Power Five conferences were additionally named to the list, along with a few from smaller Division I conferences. The rest of the official list can be found here:
Atlantic Coast Conference
• Mack Brown - North Carolina
• Dave Clawson - Wake Forest
Big 12
• Mike Gundy - Oklahoma State
• Chris Klieman - Kansas State
• Steve Sarkisian - Texas
Big Ten
• Bret Bielema - Illinois
• Jim Harbaugh - Michigan
Pac-12
• Kyle Whittingham - Utah
Group of Five
• Willie Fritz - Tulane - American Athletic Conference
• Gus Malzahn - Central Florida – American Athletic Conference
• Jeff Traylor - UTSA - Conference USA
• Kane Wommack - South Alabama - Sun Belt Conference