Tennessee Pittsburgh Football

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells to an official during overtime of a game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Pittsburgh.

 Keith Srakocic/The Associated Press

Tennessee football coach and former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel was one of the 25 coaches listed in the 2022 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list, the American Heart Association announced in a release Wednesday.

Heupel, now in his second season leading Tennessee, has helped the Volunteers have one of their most successful campaigns in recent history — they currently sit at No. 3 overall in The Associated Press national rankings after taking down Alabama 52-49 last week.

