Luisa Ferreira serves the ball (copy)

Columbia setter Luisa Ferreira serves the ball against Stephens College on Oct. 7, 2021. Ferreira was named AMC Setter of the Week on Tuesday, marking the fifth time she has received the recognition this season.

 Justin Parmer/Missourian

The American Midwest Conference announced its players of the week, and three Columbia College athletes received recognition.

Columbia volleyball's Luisa Ferreira won the AMC Setter of the Week honor for the fifth time this season.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

