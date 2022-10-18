The American Midwest Conference announced its players of the week, and three Columbia College athletes received recognition.
The American Midwest Conference announced its players of the week, and three Columbia College athletes received recognition.
Columbia volleyball's Luisa Ferreira won the AMC Setter of the Week honor for the fifth time this season.
Ferreira received the award after averaging 10.3 assists per set in Columbia's four matches over the past week. Ferreira had 26 assists or more in all four matches and is second in the AMC with 10.26 assists per set on the season.
Senior forward Nathan Durdle picked up the AMC Men's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor after recording a hat trick against Hannibal-LaGrange — accounting for all of the Cougars' goals in last Tuesday's contest. Durdle entered the matchup with no goals on the season.
Columbia men's soccer swept the weekly awards, with goalkeeper Liam Gibbs taking home the AMC Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week honor. Gibbs made eight saves and allowed just one goal in the Cougars' two matches.
