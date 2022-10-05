Luisa Ferreira literally “set” the tone in Columbia College’s 3-0 sweep of Stephens College on Wednesday at Silverthorne Arena.

Columbia won the first five points of the match through Ferreira’s setting. The junior from Rio de Janeiro set up a huge kill by Beyza Bektasoglu later in the set that highlighted the Cougars’ dominance.

