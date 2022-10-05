Luisa Ferreira literally “set” the tone in Columbia College’s 3-0 sweep of Stephens College on Wednesday at Silverthorne Arena.
Columbia won the first five points of the match through Ferreira’s setting. The junior from Rio de Janeiro set up a huge kill by Beyza Bektasoglu later in the set that highlighted the Cougars’ dominance.
The Cougars were in sync offensively and on the attack whenever Ferreira was on the floor. She finished with 31 assists and even registered a kill.
“She is a constant voice on the court and runs the offense effectively,” Columbia coach Allison Jones-Olson said.
Ferreira now has 853 assists this season. The next closest Cougar is Ellie Rockers with 59 assists. Ferreira has recorded 30 or more assists in 13 of Columbia’s 22 matches this season.
Columbia has now won 13 consecutive matches, and their setter has been key to the run. Ferreira has 473 assists during the streak, which comes out to an average of 36.4 assists per match.