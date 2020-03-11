Fight Night for Pediatric Cancer postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Fight Night for Pediatric Cancer has postponed its weigh-in and main event due to concerns over COVID-19.
Missouri’s athletic department notified Fight Night of its decision to cancel the event Wednesday afternoon following the university’s move to suspend classes for the rest of the week, an organization spokesperson said.
The weigh-in had been scheduled for Friday night, and the main event was to be held at Hearnes Center on Saturday.
Refunds for purchased tickets are not being distributed, Fight Night Chief Operating Officer Zach Shultz said in a news release.
“We are saddened by this turn of events and look forward to continuing to push this event to its greatest potential,” Shultz said in the release.
An organization spokesperson said Fight Night representatives will meet with the athletic department next week to discuss rescheduling the fundraiser but did not provide a timeframe.
— Missourian staff