Columbia College volleyball entered its American Midwest Conference semifinal matchup against William Woods in an unusual position.
Prior to the regular-season game between the two programs March 27, the Cougars had won 50 times out of 51 games with the Owls, with a 47-game winning run that dated back to Nov. 9, 1993. They suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat and subsequently entered the postseason seeded lower than their regional rivals at Nos. 3 and 2, respectively.
But Columbia would get its revenge in the postseason.
The Cougars defeated William Woods 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17) Thursday in Fulton to set up an AMC title game appearance this weekend .
Despite dropping the first set, the Cougars rallied to make it to their first conference final since 2018.
Sidney Branson and Jaqueline Silva provided the power on offense that CC needed to overturn the score, recording attacking percentages of .368 and .346, respectively. Branson ended the game with a game-high 18 kills and Silva added another 12.
Luisa Ferreira was on form in the setter position, providing assists on 52 points , six more than her opposite number Kate Doerhoff.
Columbia was led on defense Ellie Rockers and Kate Pani, who recorded 19 and 16 digs apiece. It was those individual performances that pushed the Cougars past the Owls as they recorded similar numbers in many statistical categories.
The two programs each recorded 53 kills in the game, Columbia had 64 total digs as compared to William Woods’ 62 and the teams had hitting percentages of .294 and .228, respectively.
The win sets up a title game against top seed and sixth-ranked Missouri Baptist. The Cougars and Spartans will face off Saturday in St. Louis.