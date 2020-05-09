FIRST PITCHES: A death, a life and the healing power of poorly-played softball

EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the best sports journalists in the nation started their careers on the pages of the Columbia Missourian. To recognize and celebrate that legacy, we asked a number of notable alums to contribute an account of their favorite sports memory from their time at the Missourian. “First Pitches” is an occasional series written by the sportswriting progeny of the Missouri School of Journalism. This installment is from Jenifer Langosch, Class of 2007, now a senior content manager for MLB.com.
I still remember that walk to Pam and Steve Downey’s front door. My stomach in knots; my mind, racing. How to navigate an interview with grieving parents had not been part of the J-School handbook.
Their son, Tyler, had been killed two months earlier, the car he was riding in struck head-on by a wrong-way driver. Tyler’s best friend, Chad, had survived. The paramedics couldn’t explain how.
I had come to know Chad after being pitched a story idea in the Missourian newsroom during my first week there as a sports features writer in August 2006. There weren’t many details at the time except that a group of friends from a local church had formed two softball teams to honor the memory of a lost friend.
I told my sports editor, Greg Bowers, that I would check it out.
And so began the most impactful story assignment of my time as a reporter at the Missourian.
It led me to the Rainbow Softball Complex at Cosmopolitan Park, where, for the next six weeks, I attended every game in which Team Whammy and Team Critical Dong participated. The teams finished a combined 3-9. The quality of play wasn’t exceptional.
But the people were.
Their willingness to open themselves, and their grief, up to a student reporter was extraordinarily gracious. See, every time I trekked out to Cosmo Park to watch another game, I learned a little more.
Sometimes it’d be about Tyler, who had ambitious ministry plans, shaggy hair and a penchant for getting right to the heart of a person when he met them. “What’s your story?” was his favorite question.
Other times it’d be about Chad, a 25-year-old trying to navigate the guilt of surviving with the desire to carry on Tyler’s legacy. Chad never did play that season. He was still recovering from ankle injuries he sustained in the wreck. But he was always there, to lead and to console and to hang Tyler’s No. 5 jersey in the dugout for each game.
Three weeks into the season, Pam and Steve Downey arrived for the first time. I spent most of the evening watching them interact with their son’s friends. Tears interrupted moments of levity, and in that it struck me how significant this softball season was to this group. This was how they were beginning to heal.
I introduced myself to the Downeys and explained to them my purpose in being there. I asked if they’d have time to talk with me about Tyler. They would love to, Pam said.
Which brought me to their front door the next week, wondering how to talk about death and life with two people who had such a deeper understanding of both than I certainly did at the time. What happened over the next few hours – yes, plural – changed me as a journalist.
I learned how to touch uncomfortable topics with empathy.
I learned when to push with a follow-up question and when to gently move on.
I learned the value of knowing when to stay silent and when to break the silence.
I learned the power of print, how a family still so deep in grief felt so much gratitude toward someone they didn’t know, simply because I would tell others about their son. What I was doing meant something to someone; I didn’t carry that burden lightly.
And yes, I learned that it is OK to cry.
The lessons would later continue in the newsroom, where I had to figure out how to turn two months of reporting into a digestible story. The editing process was grueling, but necessary. It taught me the value of every word, and how we, as writers, can often say more by saying less.
Even now, some 14 years later, I point to this story as one of the clips of which I’m most proud.
I also find myself wondering what came next for so many of the folks I spent time getting to know. I’m not so naïve as to believe that their grief ended with the conclusion of the softball season, even though the arc of my story did.
I simply hope that I captured something to help in that healing.
Jenifer Langosch is currently a senior content manager for MLB.com. She previously worked for MLB.com as a beat reporter covering the Pirates (2007-11) and Cardinals (2012-19). She has also been a regular contributor on MLB Network and served as a Cardinals correspondent and fill-in host on 101ESPN radio in St. Louis. Jenifer joined MLB.com after attending the University of Missouri, where she majored in both Journalism and French. Before graduating from Mizzou in May 2007, she held summer internships with MLB.com and Turner Sports Broadcasting Systems. She spent two years as a beat writer and sports feature writer for the Columbia Missourian newspaper and covered Mizzou athletics as a freelancer for the Springfield (Mo.) News-Leader from 2005-07.
