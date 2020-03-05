With 11 seconds remaining in the first quarter and Columbia College racing down the floor off of a missed jump shot, it appeared they would hold for the final shot.
But senior point guard Jordan Alford had other ideas.
She took one dribble to her left and buried her third 3 of the quarter. While holding the ball for the final shot may have been the strategic move in most situations, the Cougars were clicking on all cylinders in the quarter, dominating Lindenwood-Belleville (17-13) in transition. The 3-pointer put Columbia College (25-6) up 28-11 and set the tone in its 73-63 conference tournament win.
“Jordan knows she’s got the green light with me,” coach Taylor Possail said. “At halftime, I said to her, ‘I need you to shoot more.’ That is the most confidence and the best compliment I can give a kid is you’re not shooting enough right now and you have double digits in the first half.”
Alford led the way for the Cougars all night with a team-high 24 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
“It’s kinda do or die at this point,” Alford said. “It’s my last year, I want to go out, give it my all… I just know that if I can make shots, it opens it up for everybody else on the team.”
For the first five minutes of the game, Possail didn’t have to call a play because of how well he said the team did on runouts. The Cougars shot 12-for-20 from the field and 4 of 4 from beyond the arc in the first quarter.
Columbia College never trailed, but the Lynx fought their way back in the second quarter to make the score 36-29, down by just seven at the half. Possail made an adjustment in the zone at halftime and told his team to make an effort to get the ball inside.
On the team’s first two possessions after the break, Mai Nienhueser got position inside and scored in the paint. Nienhueser scored eight of her 22 points in the third quarter.
“We thought they were having a hard time guarding her,” Possail said. “They were cycling defenders versus her and whenever that’s the case, that means they’re unconfident and uncertain.”
Alford and Geena Stephens both played 40 minutes and Raegan Wieser played 38. Only two bench players played more than four minutes for the Cougars.
“That was not the plan going in,” Possail said. “That was one of those where we got in the flow and we just didn’t feel like we could make adjustments at certain times. We were rolling with the hot hands and it paid off for us.”In the fourth quarter, the Lynx cut the deficit to nine points, but couldn’t muster another run. Brianna Mueller, the American Midwest Conference leading scorer, knocked down nine shots for 24 points to lead her team. Sydney Kremer also knocked down six 3-pointers for Lindenwood-Belleville.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Cougars congratulated each other on the win. But on the other sideline, many of the Lynx players were in tears, knowing their season was over. The emotional scene was different from usual however, because Lindenwood-Belleville announced that it would be shutting down its sports programs after the closure of the campus at the end of the school year. Mueller shared a long, tearful hug with her coach before making her way through the handshake line.
Columbia College honored the program after the game and thanked them for fighting until the very end and sticking together during the difficult time.
After Freed-Hardeman’s win over Missouri Baptist 67-53 Thursday night, the Cougars will face the Lions in a semifinal matchup at 3 p.m. Saturday. Columbia College lost both of the regular season meetings between the two schools.“Our next matchup is a very daunting matchup,” Possail said. “They’re an extremely talented team.”