Five runners from the Columbia College men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the NAIA National Championship on Friday in Tallahassee, Florida.
CC senior Alexander Dukes is from Mexico, Missouri, and has showed all season why he deserves to be competing in the championship race. Dukes has three first -place finishes under his belt this season, including a win at the American Midwest Conference Championships in a season-best time of 25 minutes, 46.2 seconds in the 8-kilometer. He has also received all kinds of awards, including AMC All-Conference honors and AMC Runner of the Year.
Hickman grad and Cougars freshman Will Cherrington has two top-five finishes, placing fourth in both the Principia College Season Opener and the St. Louis Fall Classic. Cherrington finished sixth in the AMC Championships in 26:04.7 in the 8K to earn all-conference and AMC Freshman of the Year honors.
Junior Carter Brocato is from Owensville. Brocato set a personal best in the 8K in his most recent race, running a 26:05.9 at the AMC Championships to finish third. He received All-Conference honors for the season as well.
Junior Jada O’Donnell is from St. Charles. She has three top-five finishes on the season, including a victory in the Principia College Season Opener. She ran a 19:13.5 in the 5K at the AMC Championships to earn fifth and All-Conference honors.
Junior Emma Homfeldt is from Jefferson City. She set personal bests in both the 5K (19:26.9) and 6K (24:03.1) runs this season. She finished eighth at the AMC Championships to receive All-Conference honors.
The men’s 8K race starts at 7:30 a.m. Friday, and the women’s 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.