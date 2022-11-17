Five runners from the Columbia College men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the NAIA National Championship on Friday in Tallahassee, Florida.

CC senior Alexander Dukes is from Mexico, Missouri, and has showed all season why he deserves to be competing in the championship race. Dukes has three first -place finishes under his belt this season, including a win at the American Midwest Conference Championships in a season-best time of 25 minutes, 46.2 seconds in the 8-kilometer. He has also received all kinds of awards, including AMC All-Conference honors and AMC Runner of the Year.

  Sports Reporter, fall 2022

