Dave Fox has a lot of conference calls to sit through over the next couple of weeks.
As the executive director of the Show-Me State Games, Missouri’s annual amateur sports festival that’s been held every summer in Columbia since 1984, Fox and other directors across the country have been closely following the common cause of what’s brought most of the sports world to a screeching halt: COVID-19.
The illness that’s infected more than a million people across the world has shut down leagues (NBA, MLB, etc.) and called off iconic sporting events (Wimbledon, The British Open) alike. But one event that’s not postponed or canceled as of Saturday? The Show-Me State Games.
This year’s edition is still a little ways away, scheduled to be held over two weekends in July on the 17-19 and 24-26, potentially granting some leeway for the Games to start on-time if the virus’ pace slows down. But no announcement has been made for the Senior Games, either, which are scheduled to be held June 11-14 — dates where the coronavirus will be on the downswing but will still kill multiple Missourians per day, according to data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
The two events brought 20,000 athletes to Columbia in 2017, according to the Games’ website, a stark contrast to President Donald Trump’s recommendation that Americans should currently avoid holding gatherings of more than 10 people. As the pandemic rapidly develops with an unknown timeline of social distancing regulations, Fox has been in heavy contact with state games leaders across the nation “brainstorming” ideas for the steps to take next.
“I was on two or three conference calls today,” Fox said. “We’re certainly monitoring the situation, as everybody is. If we need to make adjustments, certainly we’ll communicate that to our athletes, participants, partners and those folks moving forward. We’re kind of relying on some guidance from some other folks ... national (partners), University of Missouri, all those things. All that information is really important for us as well.”
The National Senior Games, of which the Show-Me State Games is a member, has already postponed many events through May with an aim to move them to the late summer or fall, according to Fox.
Contingency plans are in place for the Games if a postponement were to happen to either event, per Fox, but it will also need to sort out a few further logistical issues. These include getting clearance to use facilities and maintaining good rapport with sponsors, among other things.
“Part of the problem is when you make major changes like that, you’ve got to work with so many different groups, so many different partners,” Fox said. “Whether it’s facilities, volunteers, commissioners, there’s so many things. And if you’re familiar with the Show-Me State Games, we offer multiple sports, what have you; it’s a process and it takes some time. We’re working on some of those things on the back end, so it’s not like we’re just not doing anything.”
If there is to be a postponement announced by the Games in the imminent future, however, it’s most likely to be the Senior Games first.
Fox confirmed that discussions have been on the table within his office to announce a postponement, but as of now nothing is official. Exposure to COVID-19 is especially dangerous for the elderly; 60 to 69-year-olds have died in 3.6% of cases, those aged 70-79 have in 8% and those aged 80 and over have in 14.8% worldwide, per statistics from the World Health Organization.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri have reached 2,291 with 24 deaths as of Saturday, with Gov. Mike Parson issuing a statewide stay-at-home order until at least April 24. Boone County currently has 69 confirmed cases with one death and has been under a county-wide stay-at-home order since March 25.
“There’s nothing more important to us than certainly the health and well-being of our athletes in the times we’re living in,” Fox said. “I think the most important thing is just that we’re monitoring the situation. We have partners, certainly local (and) national. We’re doing pretty much the same thing that I think a lot of other states that run games across the country are doing. We’ll continue to move forward.”