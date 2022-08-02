Former Rock Bridge standout Hudson Dubinski added to his run of recent good form with a win in the open division at the Columbia Golf Championship — a 36-hole tournament held over Saturday and Sunday at The Club at Old Hawthorne and Columbia Country Club.
Dubinski entered the final round three strokes behind overnight leader John Moore after an opening-round 1-under 71 at Old Hawthorne.
But the Bruins alum made up that ground — and some — at CCC. A closing 2-under 69 was enough to secure a four-stroke victory at 3-under 140 at the 47th hosting of the event.
Dubinski recently finished third at the Missouri Stroke Play Championship. He is entering his senior season at Louisiana.
Moore signed for 76 on Day 2, good enough to hold off another recent Rock Bridge grad Sean Minor for second place in the open division and the title in the tournament’s inaugural mid-amateur division. Minor, who now plays collegiately at Nevada, shot 74 at Old Hawthorne and 72 at CCC.
Columbia College junior Kanon Kendrick was 5 over for the event and finished tied for fourth with Tyler Peasel.
Former Battle golfer Noah Anderson was tied for sixth at 6 over.
Vance Allison won the senior division, which required a three-man playoff to decide the champion. Allison, David Teel and Bill Baird each finished the event at 5 over. Allison took the title on the second playoff hole.
Ed Paten won the super-senior division at 6 over after rounds of 74 and 75. He held off three players — Bob Hutton, Butch Turner and David Sanders — by a single stroke.