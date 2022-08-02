Hudson Dubinski

Hudson Dubinski

 Courtesy of Louisiana Athletics

Former Rock Bridge standout Hudson Dubinski added to his run of recent good form with a win in the open division at the Columbia Golf Championship — a 36-hole tournament held over Saturday and Sunday at The Club at Old Hawthorne and Columbia Country Club.

Dubinski entered the final round three strokes behind overnight leader John Moore after an opening-round 1-under 71 at Old Hawthorne.

