The accolades keep on coming for Isiaih Mosley.
The Missouri State and former Rock Bridge standout was named captain of the Missouri Valley Conference's Most Improved Team by the league's beat writers after upping his season averages to 20 points and 6.1 rebounds from 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 2019-20.
It comes a day after Mosley, a 2018 Rock Bridge graduate, was named to the All-MVC First Team and placed third in the Larry Bird Trophy (conference player of the year) voting. Mosley joins the Most Improved Team with Evansville's Shamar Givance, Drake's Joseph Yesufu, Valparaiso's Ben Krikke and Loyola Chicago's Aher Uguak.
Mosley led the league in scoring and was among the MVC's top 10 in rebounds and assists per game. He scored in double figures 19 times, including 13 games with at least 20 points.
The No. 3-seeded Bears (16-6, 12-6) begin play in the Missouri Valley tournament against sixth-seeded Valparaiso at 8 p.m. Friday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.