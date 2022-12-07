UNC Greensboro Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile (2) is helped off the court after suffering a knee injury  Tuesday in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Michael Woods/The Associated Press

Former Missouri men’s basketball forward Trevon Brazile tore his ACL on Tuesday during Arkansas’ 65-58 victory against UNC Greensboro, ending the Springfield product’s promising sophomore season. Brazile played 25 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Brazile transferred to Arkansas in the offseason and averaged 11.8 points per game before the injury.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

