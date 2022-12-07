Former Missouri men’s basketball forward Trevon Brazile tore his ACL on Tuesday during Arkansas’ 65-58 victory against UNC Greensboro, ending the Springfield product’s promising sophomore season. Brazile played 25 games for the Tigers last season, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Brazile transferred to Arkansas in the offseason and averaged 11.8 points per game before the injury.
He leads the Razorbacks in rebounds per game (6.0) and is tied with Makhi Mitchell for the most blocks this season (11) despite not being a starter.
Brazile had standout games against Creighton and San Diego State, registering 20 points and nine boards in the contest with the Aztecs. The encouraging performances were enough to move Brazile up NBA draft boards; he checked in at No. 50 in ESPN’s latest mock draft.
Missouri will face Arkansas on Jan. 4 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.