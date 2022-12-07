UNC Greensboro Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) is helped off the court after an injury playing against UNC Greensboro during a game Tuesday in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Michael Woods/The Associated Press

Former Missouri basketball forward Trevon Brazile tore his ACL on Tuesday — ending the Springfield product’s promising sophomore season — in Arkansas’ 65-58 victory against UNC Greensboro. Brazile played 25 games for the Tigers during the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Brazile transferred to Arkansas in the offseason and was enjoying a bright start to his season before the injury, scoring 11.8 points per game. Additionally, he led the Razorbacks in rebounds and is tied with Makhi Mitchell for the team’s leader in blocks despite having yet to start a game for Arkansas.

  Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism.

