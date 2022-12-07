Former Missouri basketball forward Trevon Brazile tore his ACL on Tuesday — ending the Springfield product’s promising sophomore season — in Arkansas’ 65-58 victory against UNC Greensboro. Brazile played 25 games for the Tigers during the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Brazile transferred to Arkansas in the offseason and was enjoying a bright start to his season before the injury, scoring 11.8 points per game. Additionally, he led the Razorbacks in rebounds and is tied with Makhi Mitchell for the team’s leader in blocks despite having yet to start a game for Arkansas.