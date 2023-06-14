Jim Sterk speaks after a press conference (copy)

Jim Sterk

 Emil Lippe/Missourian

Former Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk is returning to Western Washington, his alma mater, as the university’s athletic director, the school announced Wednesday. Sterk served as Mizzou’s athletic director from 2016-21.

The Vikings compete in Division II’s Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

  Sports copy editor. Email: chrisblake@mail.missouri.edu.