Three straight bogeys in his final three holes at the NCAA Championship cost former Rock Bridge and Missouri standout Ross Steelman the top prize in college golf.
The Columbia product shot 3-over 73 in the final round Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, unable to cap a wire-to-wire win after opening the week with rounds of 64, 69 and 68. He finished the stroke play portion of the event 6 under and tied for second, one stroke behind Florida’s Fred Biondi, who shot 67 in the final round to secure the title.
Steelman, once the winner of a state title at Rock Bridge and a two-time winner for the Missouri men’s golf team, missed out on more than just a national championship.
In April, Augusta National announced that this season’s NCAA winner will receive an invitation to the Masters in 2024. The USGA also are now offering an invitation into the U.S. Open to the college champion.
Steelman is, however, likely to earn a top-five placement in the final PGA Tour U rankings, which were won by Texas Tech star Ludvig Aberg, who is now PGA Tour bound.
Second through fifth place in the rankings earn conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the remainder of the season and an automatic invite to the finals of PGA Tour Q-School, both of which provide him an opportunity to earn a PGA Tour card. Players ranked Nos. 2-5 also are not limited on how many sponsor’s exemptions he may be granted to play in PGA Tour events.
Steelman entered the week in sixth place, which carries far fewer benefits.
Given Aberg’s lead in the standings and a made cut at the national championship, it was unlikely a title for Steelman would have propelled him into first.
Steelman won the 2018 MSHSAA Class 4 boys individual title while at Rock Bridge, becoming the fourth Bruin ever to achieve the feat. His 6-under 136 that week at Swope Memorial Golf Course also helped lead Rock Bridge to the team title.
During his two-year career at Mizzou, Steelman won two events, including a victory at the MU Tiger Invitational, shooting 16 under through three rounds at The Club at Old Hawthorne. He was named to the All-SEC second team in his sophomore season and fell three strokes short of an individual berth to the national championship after a close run at the 2021 NCAA Noblesville Regional.
Steelman transferred to Georgia Tech at the end of the 2021 season. Even though Steelman fell short of the individual title, the Yellow Jackets are still in the running for a team national title, making the four-round cut to advance to the matchplay portion of the event, which will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.