Three straight bogeys in his final three holes at the NCAA Championship cost former Rock Bridge and Missouri standout Ross Steelman the top prize in college golf.

The Columbia product shot 3-over 73 in the final round Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, unable to cap a wire-to-wire win after opening the week with rounds of 64, 69 and 68. He finished the stroke play portion of the event 6 under and tied for second, one stroke behind Florida’s Fred Biondi, who shot 67 in the final round to secure the title.

