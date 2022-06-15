Eyeing a return to professional play, former Missouri baseball player Peter Zimmermann was released by the Houston Astros at the end of spring training in March.
After signing a minor-league contract in 2020, injuries halted Zimmerman's path to affiliate ball. Returning to play during spring training in 2022, Zimmermann totaled two at-bats with the Major League club, roping one hit and scoring a run.
A 7 a.m. call into the Astros' spring training facilities March 27 in West Palm Beach, Florida, delivered Zimmermann's fate with the organization, though, as he was released amidst a strong spring camp.
“'You had a good spring, but it’s a numbers game so the organization has decided to release you,'" Zimmermann said he was told upon being granted free agency.
Zimmermann showed defensive improvements at the corner infield positions and increased hard-hit percentages in March, but without a shot at affiliate play, frustration grew.
The regular first baseman didn't sign a minor-league contract with another organization following his release, but his professional ballad didn't end there.
Zimmerman signed with the Gateway Grizzlies of the Frontier League prior to Opening Day on May 3. He entered Tuesday ranked 10th in batting average (.357).
The righty is destroying everything he sees in independent baseball, slashing .344 with six home runs through 78 plate appearances as of Wednesday.
Despite receiving offers from teams in the American Association of Professional Baseball and the Atlantic League, Zimmermann decided to stay close to his home in St. Louis — 15 minutes away to be exact.
"Part of it is staying home and saving money, (rather) than living with a host family," Zimmermann said. "I would rather do that than go somewhere across the country again.
"I lost a couple of years essentially having to live out of a hotel room in West Palm Beach with the Astros, and it was tough and I kind of was ready to live at home for a little bit and just play baseball."
The Frontier League is affiliated with Major League Baseball, as scouts compared it to Single-A or High-A baseball, according to Zimmermann. The 24-year-old is facing former Triple-A pitchers, who are throwing mid-to-upper 90s, offering a similar test he'd see in Minor League Baseball.
Zimmerman made his debut with the Grizzlies on May 4, while winning Frontier League Player of the Week honors May 16. In that span, the righty hit to a .667 batting average with a 1.750 slugging percentage.
Four of his eight hits were home runs, while he scored nine runs and drove in eight. For the month of May, Zimmermann was named the Grizzlie Slugger of the Month with a .429 average, five home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored.
Posting some of the most impressive numbers in the Frontier League, Zimmermann has drawn interest from Major League scouts. While he did not disclose the teams he has spoken with, Zimmermann's goal is to make it to a Double-A team with any Major League organization that offers him a shot this season.
In early June, a sprained ankle became a minor setback for Zimmermann, but he has since played through it and hopes to return to regular positional work soon.
"I'm still playing kind of hurt," said Zimmermann, who suffered the ankle injury on a stolen base attempt. "I'm hoping to get back into the field starting this week again. To be honest, I probably should not have been playing the last couple of weeks ... but it is what it is. I feel pretty good."
Feeling the most comfortable at first base, Zimmermann isn't hung up on the defensive side of the game. The Grizzlies' lineup doesn't offer much flexibility to play the outfield, but if tasked to do so, Zimmermann can.
"I know my limitations as a defender," Zimmermann said. "I'm not going to go out there and look like Harrison Bader in the outfield. I understand that there are guys that do that and there are guys who more like the Matt Holliday type — they smash and they just get the job done out there. And that's kind of where I feel like I lay in."
While Zimmermann sets his sights on a return to Minor League Baseball, he continues his baseball career not too far from his home. He hopes to find his way back to affiliate play, but he has also enjoyed his time with the Grizzlies, who also roster former Missouri pitcher Lukas Veinburgs.
"If I get signed, I'll be elated to get back into affiliated ball and get back to chasing the Major League dream," Zimmermann said. "But at the same time, it would be a little bittersweet, because (the Grizzlies) are just a great group of guys who have been great friends for me."
Doors are opening for Zimmermann mere months after being release by the Astros. Scouts are traveling to see him play at home and on the road only one month and a half into the season.
"Right now, I feel pretty good about myself," Zimmermann said. "One of the guys we faced last week got picked up by the Brewers the day after we faced, and I think they're sending him to Double-A.
"I went 1 for 3 off him, but the one home run I hit was 111 (mph) off the bat and went 400-something feet, so I feel pretty good about my abilities. ... I just want to get the chance."