Columbia College hired former Missouri women’s basketball guard Jordan Chavis as an assistant coach Wednesday.
Chavis ranks fifth in MU program history in 3-pointers made with 149 and started every game during her senior season in 2019-20. She averaged 7.3 points and shot 42.4% from behind the arc that year for MU. In the three seasons before that, she appeared in 100 games and started seven of them.
“I am thrilled to be adding Jordan to our program,” CC women’s basketball coach James Arnold said in a release. “She stood out quickly in the interview process and as time went along it become obvious she was the right fit. Jordan’s experiences, knowledge, and expertise will be a huge asset for our ladies.”
Following her time at MU, Chavis played professionally in Europe and coached for the Kingdom Hoops AAU program.
“I’m more than excited to become part of the Columbia College family,” Chavis said in the release. “The staff matches the intensity and togetherness that I have carried with me throughout my basketball career. I can’t wait to get started and provide whatever is needed to help this program continue to grow.”