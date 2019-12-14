Central Methodist men’s soccer head coach Alex Nichols has made his name in Fayette but made his career start in Columbia.
The six-year leader of the Eagles’ soccer program is a University of Missouri grad, former head coach at Rock Bridge and a former assistant coach at Columbia College. He’s deeply-rooted in the city. It was only once he left Columbia, that his coaching prowess started to shine.
After four solid years to start his tenure at CMU, Nichols completed the dream season in 2018 by finishing 22-2-2 and winning the NAIA National Championship, the first national title in any sport in the 165-year history of Central Methodist.
And then he went and did it again. Ranked No. 1 in all but two NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Polls this season, the Eagles stormed to a 25-1 record and went back-to-back on the national stage, winning a second national title after a 3-1 win over Hastings (Neb.) on Dec. 7.
Before 2017, Eagle men’s soccer had never even qualified for the NAIA National Tournament. Now with two first-place trophies to show off, it’s safe to say that Nichols has successfully instilled a culture of success.
“It shows what happens when you have a very good culture ... and a great deal of buy-in from a special group of student-athletes,” Nichols said. “It wasn’t just one, two or three guys that were making an impact. We have guys across the board that were weapons for us and that were weapons in different ways. To win back-to-back national championships, you have to have an entire team of very good players.”
Nichols is right: The Eagles have had many very, very good players that have powered this magical two-year run.
Central Methodist had five NAIA All-Americans this season, the most of any school, including three first-team selections — forward Daniel Hernandez, defender Marcos German and goalkeeper Vince Gelei. The team was a buzzsaw on both ends of the pitch, finishing first in total goals (123) and second in total shutouts (15) while winning by three or more goals 15 times.
“We have guys across the board that were weapons for us and that were weapons in different ways,” Nichols said. “We had some guys that were special in one area and other guys that were special in another. Some guys even get overlooked ... so it just kind of shows you the tools that our program’s had and how special our guys are.”
But Nichols’s hiring at Central Methodist may not have even happened had it not been for his start at Columbia College in 2013.
Nichols spent that year under the tutelage of head coach John Klein as an assistant coach who mainly worked with the Cougars’ goalkeepers. But after former CMU men’s coach Dan Schmidlin, who was doing double duty as both the men’s and women’s coach, stepped down to focus on the women’s team, Nichols stepped into the role and it’s been smooth sailing ever since.
Klein remembers that 2013 season well, remarking that some of the qualities Nichols exhibited that year did him well once he earned a head coaching position.
And even when Columbia had a historic year themselves, winning 23-straight games to open the season before losing in its first-ever national semifinal appearance, Klein supported his former understudy, saying, “if it wasn’t going to be Columbia College, then we were rooting for Alex.”
“Words that come to mind are passionate, intensity, commitment, driven,” Klein said about Nichols. “He demands a lot out of his student-athletes. He’s a hard, hard worker on the recruiting trail. I give him just a ton of credit for how hard he works and the student-athletes that he’s able to attract.”
Columbia College and Central Methodist’s campuses are less than 30 miles apart, but the playing history between the two schools is surprisingly scarce. The two schools have played just three times, the last of which was a 1-0 CC win in Columbia in 2017.
Nichols hopes there’s a time soon CMU can fit CC into its schedule. Klein wishes to, as well, but preferably on a full-sized field; the Eagles play on a pitch that’s smaller than most schools, which even disallowed them from hosting their NAIA tournament opening round game this year.
Regardless, there’s plenty of respect between the two men as each aim to establish their programs as the elite of the elite in the NAIA.
“He’s become a really good friend,” Nichols said of Klein. “He gave me my start in college soccer. So if he didn’t give me the opportunity, there’s a good chance that I wouldn’t be (at CMU) right now. I tried to take as much as I can from him and anybody else who’s passionate about the game and passionate about people. It was a great experience.”