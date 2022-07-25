Former Rock Bridge standout Sean Minor is tied for the lead at the Missouri Stroke Play Championship after posting a 2-under 70 to open the event Monday at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
And he has plenty of company.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Former Rock Bridge standout Sean Minor is tied for the lead at the Missouri Stroke Play Championship after posting a 2-under 70 to open the event Monday at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
And he has plenty of company.
Four more players matched Minor’s first-round score, and a further nine players broke par to end the day within one shot of the lead.
Minor, who won a state title with the Bruins and is a rising sophomore at the University of Nevada, made four birdies and two bogeys en route to grabbing a share of the lead in the four-round tournament.
2019 champion Brad Nurski, 2020 champion Richard Berkmeyer, Brevin Giebler and Ryan Sullivan also are tied for the lead.
In the chasing pack is suspended Missouri men’s golfer Yu Ta Tsai, who shot 71 to open his tournament.
Hudson Dubinski, who is also a Rock Bridge alum, shot 72 and is tied for 14th. Former Columbia College golfer Hunter Parrish posted 73 to enter Day 2 in a tie for 19th.
In total, there are 35 players within five shots of the lead.
Round 2 will begin at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Minor will tee off at 1:17 p.m.
Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.