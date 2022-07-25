Sean Minor

Sean Minor

 Courtesy of Nevada Athletics

Former Rock Bridge standout Sean Minor is tied for the lead at the Missouri Stroke Play Championship after posting a 2-under 70 to open the event Monday at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.

And he has plenty of company.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you