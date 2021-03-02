Missouri State and former Rock Bridge star Isiaih Mosley was named to the 2021 All-Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball First Team on Tuesday, a worthy award for the sophomore's breakout season in Springfield.
The 6-foot-5 guard was selected to the five-person team after averaging a league-leading 20 points per game to go along with 6.1 rebounds, both of which are vast improvements from his 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game averaged in the 2019-20 season.
Mosley started all 22 of the Bears' (16-6, 12-6 MVC) regular-season games as he led them to the No. 3 seed in this week's MVC Tournament in St. Louis, most notably scoring a career high 29 points Jan. 10 at Valparaiso. He also placed third in the Larry Bird Trophy (conference player of the year) voting, notching three first-place votes as he placed behind winner Cameron Krutwig of Loyola Chicago and runner-up Roman Penn of Drake.
Mosley was one of three future Division I players, along with Dajuan Harris (Kansas) and Ja'Monta Black (Missouri State), to lead Rock Bridge boys basketball to a 28-2 record and Class 5 state championship in 2018. Black, who himself had a solid season in Springfield with 9.9 points per game this year, missed out on an All-MVC nomination.
Mosley is joined on the first team by Krutwig, Penn, MSU teammate Gaige Prim and Indiana State's Tyreke Key. Mosley was the lone sophomore to make the cut with the other four nominees being upperclassmen. A MVC Most-Improved Team, selected by beat writers who cover the league, will also be announced Wednesday with Mosley likely a favorite to make that list, as well.
Missouri State begins MVC Tournament play against sixth-seeded Valparaiso at 5 p.m. Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.