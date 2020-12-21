Rock Bridge alumni Ja'Monta Black and Isiaih Mosley each scored 26 points as they led Missouri State to a 85-77 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Monday in Springfield.
Black had his outburst on 7 for 11 shooting from 3-point range — the only shots from the field he had all game — tying a JQH Arena record that had been done four other times. Mosley had a more complete game, also going 7 for 11 from the field but with eight rebounds and six assists to boot, compared to Black's two rebounds and one assist.
Both players, who are sophomores, obtained career highs in scoring and combined for 34 of Missouri State's 45 second-half points. Mosley's previous high was 23 points against Evansville on Jan. 18, while Black's best was 16 points in the Bears' (3-0) win over William Jewell last Wednesday.
Black and Mosley were a integral part of Rock Bridge boys basketball's run to the Class 5 state championship in 2019, where the Bruins went 25-3 overall and beat a Christian Brothers College team headlined by star recruit Caleb Love, now at North Carolina. Mosley is the Bears' current leading scorer at 19 points per game, while Black is third on the team at 17 points per game.
Missouri State starts Missouri Valley Conference play at Northern Iowa in a two-game series at 3 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.