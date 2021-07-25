Former Missouri swimmer and 2016 NCAA champion in the 100-meter breaststroke, Fabian Schwingenschlögl, narrowly missed out on adding Olympic finalist to his resume this weekend in Tokyo.
In the first semifinal, he recorded a time of 59.32 seconds, which was fourth in the heat, and was seemingly on track for a place in the eight-person final.
In the second semifinal, six swimmers beat that time, knocking Schwingenschlögl to 10th overall, and out of the competition.
World-record holder Adam Peaty of the United Kingdom cruised to the top spot in the semifinal at 57.63, more than 0.50 ahead of second place.
Elsewhere, former MU swimmer Mikel Schreuders finished 33rd in the 200m freestyle heats, with a time of 1 minute, 49.43 seconds. The Aruban national finished nearly three seconds off the qualifying pace. The last person into the semifinals was Italy's Stefano di Cola at 1:46.67.