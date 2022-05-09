Former Missouri Wrestler J’den Cox captured his second gold medal at the Pan-American Wrestling Championships on Monday in Acapulco, Mexico.
Cox grabbed the gold at 92 kilograms after winning gold in the 2019 Pan-American Games in Buenos Aires in the same weight class.
Competing in the freestyle, Cox did not surrender a point in his three matches, outscoring his opponents 32-0. He defeated Mexico’s Cristian Sanchez, Columbia’s Carlos Izquierdo and Canada’s Jeremy Poirier to win gold.
Cox wrestled at MU for four years, becoming a three-time national champion and All-American. He also is an Olympic bronze medalist in men’s freestyle (86kg).
Cox’s performance added to a stellar showing for the U.S. competitors at this year’s championships. The U.S. finished with 229 points in men’s freestyle — 92 more than second-place Canada.