Columbia College men's basketball is not what it once was.
That's true in both a literal and figurative context. Friday's season opener against Olivet Nazarene University was the first game since 1988 in which Bob Burchard, a 788-game winner and namesake of the court the Cougars play on, didn't coach.
And after the Tigers won 81-62 to open Tomas Brock's CC head coaching career with a loss, he admitted that there's still some work left to be done to get back to the levels Burchard reached.
With 13 second-chance points and a dynamite second half from three-point range (11-of-14, 78.6%), ONU overcame a three-point halftime deficit and gave the post-Burchard era a sour start.
"That's a model program for any NAIA school," Brock said of Olivet Nazarene. "Columbia College was there for a long time, and we will get back to that. We've just got to get through some of the early growing pains."
The growing pains are understandable. Considering the amount of turnover Columbia has dealt with over the past year, plus the fact that Olivet Nazarene is just simply, well, good, CC may not be world-beaters right away.
A 23-9 squad in 2018-19 returning all five starters, the Tigers had five players score in double figures. Most of its offense ran through center Alex Gross who, at 6-foot-10, was a commanding force inside to the tune of a game-high 20 points and 12 rebounds.
It also didn't help that Adam Mennemeyer and Thibault Benabid, two of Columbia's few players that had somewhat similar size, played minimal minutes due to foul trouble. Mennemeyer especially felt the sting: CC's returning leading scorer from last year barely played over 10 minutes before fouling out.
Mix together all that with the fact that the Cougars returned just five of 13 players from last season, and there's going to be a few miscues.
"We went smaller to start, and they took advantage of that," Brock said. "So not having (Adam and Thibault) on the floor does hurt us. He kind of dominated the game on both ends, their big guy did. If they've got both things going ... when they're in the post and they're making threes, it's really hard to guard."
CC indeed did play small ball to start the game. Jack Fritsche was the Cougars' tallest player in the original five at 6-7. Between being undermanned defensively and utilizing his skills as a stretch-five on offense, Fritsche notched himself a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
It was a solid debut at CC for the junior transfer from Germany, but Fritsche did most of his work in the game's first 20 minutes. He knocked down 4 threes in the first half but cooled down significantly after the intermission, only scoring three points in the second half.
Perhaps it was ONU guard Dane Schlafley who caught Fritsche's first half fire. The senior guard hit five-straight treys after the break as he was the main catalyst in a 20-6 Tigers' run to start the half.
"I'd rather get the win," Fritsche said of his performance. "Even if I would've just had three points and two rebounds, if I get the win, I'd much rather have that. I think as we start playing together more, I think just the chemistry is going to be better. We're going to be able to read each other much better."
Friday was the first of two games in Columbia's Cougars vs. Cancer Classic, a four-team tournament featuring the two aforementioned teams, along with William Woods and Peru State (Neb.).
CC tussles with No. 25 Peru State Saturday afternoon, looking to get back on track after Friday night's loss. With the game being less than 24 hours after Olivet Nazarene's, Brock mentioned that the short time frame doesn't give the Cougars much of a window to dwell about the defeat.
"We'll try to get back on the horse," Brock said. "I'll have to watch some more film ... they're really talented, they're really long. It's going to be a different game, a different style of game than we saw tonight. But it's still a really good team."