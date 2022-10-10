Columbia College had another batch of athletes take home American Midwest Conference player of the week awards. After Luisa Ferreira and Victoria Heus took home player of the week honors last week, four Columbia athletes received the recognition this week.
The Cougars won both the AMC Men's and Women's Soccer Defender of the Week awards , Jackson Schrum won the men's award and Greta Haarmann took home the women's award.
Schrum won the award after aiding a Columbia defensive effort that held Central Baptist to one shot on goal, and he also put two shots on goal himself. Haarmann led a defense that prevented the Mustangs from registering any shots.
Columbia also took home both Men's and Women's Golfer of the Week awards. Cameron VanLeer won the men's award while Emily Strunck won the women's.
Both VanLeer and Strunck were the individual champions of the CC Cougar Classic and helped lead their teams to first-place finishes. VanLeer finished with a score of 4-under 138 over two days, while Strunck finished with a 9-over 153. Strunck has finished first in three tournaments in a row.