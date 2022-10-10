Columbia College had another batch of athletes take home American Midwest Conference player of the week awards. After Luisa Ferreira and Victoria Heus took home player of the week honors last week, four Columbia athletes received the recognition this week. 

The Cougars won both the AMC Men's and Women's Soccer Defender of the Week awards , Jackson Schrum won the men's award and Greta Haarmann took home the women's award.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

