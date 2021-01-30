Columbia College lacrosse had four players, the most of any program, named to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference preseason team, the KCAC announced Saturday.
Seniors JT Huez, Adam Debski and Evan Richardson joined junior Tyler Parrott in the 14-man preseason team, as voted on by KCAC coaches.
Huez and Debski were both also named in the 2020 KCAC preseason team and the 2019 All-KCAC Second Team. This is the first time Richardson and Parrott have been featured in a preseason team.
The Cougars were 3-0 in conference play in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbia will begin its season against Madonna (Michigan) on Feb. 27.