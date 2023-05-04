Columbia College baseball defeated No. 1-seeded Missouri Baptist 13-5 in O'Fallon to advance to the finals of the AMC Tournament.
CC juniors Indy Stanley and Brayden McGinnis each hit two home runs, recording five and three RBI, respectively.
Freshman Reece Clapp, a Rock Bridge grad, pitched five innings and earned the win, allowing five total hits, two earned runs and notching two strikeouts.
Columbia remains undefeated in the tournament and will now have two chances to win the AMC Championship under the double-elimination format.
The Cougars face Missouri Baptist once more for the championship at noon Friday at CarShield Field in O'Fallon.
Columbia College softball defeated Missouri Baptist 2-1 in Columbia to advance to the finals of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
Columbia came into the tournament as the No. 4 seed and has beaten No. 1-seeded Cottey and No. 2 Missouri Baptist in back-to-back games.
Sophomore Ella Schouten, a Rock Bridge grad, pitched a third-consecutive complete game. Schouten totaled nine strikeouts and allowed six hits.
Both of the Cougars' runs were not from base hits. Senior Bailey Merritt scored Columbia's first run in the first inning from an error.
CC senior Abigail Pringer scored the game-winning run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from junior Athena Wheeler, a Hickman grad.
The Cougars advance to the tournament finals, where they face Cottey with two chances to be crowned AMC champions.
Columbia's game against Cottey will take place at noon Friday at Antimi Softball Complex.
Columbia College men and women's track and field competed in the first day of the AMC Outdoor Championships in St. Louis.
Freshman Grant Erisman nabbed the only first-place finish of the day for the Cougars, winning the triple jump with a distance of 43 feet, 7¼ inches. Erisman also placed second in the javelin throw with a 154-4 toss.
Junior Gavin Frantz finished second in the hammer throw with a distance of 172-11.
Sophomore Madeline Burton was the star for the women's team, finishing third in the javelin (131-3) and triple jump (35-1.25).
In the track events, senior Alexander Dukes placed second in the 10,000-meter with a time of 32 minutes, 10.07 seconds.
Columbia competes in the second and final day of the championships at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Louis.
Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720
