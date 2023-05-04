Columbia College baseball defeated No. 1-seeded Missouri Baptist 13-5 in O'Fallon to advance to the finals of the AMC Tournament.

CC juniors Indy Stanley and Brayden McGinnis each hit two home runs, recording five and three RBI, respectively.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720