Stephens volleyball dropped the first two sets of its second home game, and going into set three it was all or nothing. They trailed for almost the entire set despite the cheers and words of affirmation coming from the Stars side of the court. They tried their best to keep their composure as Freed-Hardeman breathed down their neck.
The Lion's sophomore Kacey Donegan had been working the floor, leading her team in kills, with 11. She was a huge problem for the Stars, but the bigger problem for them was mental errors.
The first set looked promising for Stephen's College, as they initially scored with a kill from sophomore Maggie Howe. They went on to have the lead for almost an entire match until it all came crashing down. They fell just shy of finishing the set 25-23, not enough to count them out of the game just yet.
However, their momentous start proved short-lived as they lost all three sets to Lions. Coming off of the first set's loss you could see a difference on the court between both teams. The Stars realized this game wasn’t going to be like Tuesday’s sweep against Kansas Christian College— this was going to be a bigger hassle. On Freed-Hardeman’s end, the first set was dusting off the cobwebs since this was their first game of the 2020-21 season.
The Lions went on to snatch the second set 25-15, thus putting things truly into perspective for Stephens. The next set was going to be their last chance before another loss was thrown on their record. Communication was one of their biggest downfalls, declining from sets one and two.
"In the first set we were talking more, we were coming together more, we were getting balls down and finishing on the third hit," sophomore Mya Middleton said." In the second game, we just kind of fell apart a little bit."
Togetherness is huge for Stephens this season, even though most girls are returners, they still have some struggles playing together and having consistent communication on the court. Along with having to get familiar with each other, many of the Stars have to get used to the basics of volleyball.
"We're still learning some of the basic motor functions of volleyball like how to read the game and the ball during plays," coach Devin Walker said. "Our bench is not that deep yet... so I think we're going to have to go back to the gym and focus on what we can do on our side of the court."
Despite the loss, some rising Stars for Stephens tonight were Middleton and Howe — who both performed solidly on the offensive end against the Lions. Middleton finished with 10 kills and four digs while Howe had the second-highest kill count, seven. .
Stephens continues to try and get the basics down as they head into conference matchups in the upcoming week. At 7 p.m on Monday, the Stars will play their third home game in a row against Hannibal-LaGrange University. The squad now sits at 1-3 and hopes to start conference play by getting a win under its belt.