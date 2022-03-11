Growing up in Bourbon, the lives of sisters Clare and Mallory Shetley consisted of riding horses, shooting hoops and working long hours on the family farm.
Each day, Clare and Mallory would wake up by 6 a.m. to eat breakfast and get going with their tasks on the farm. Before leaving for work in the morning, their father would assign them chores.
No matter what they were doing, Clare and Mallory were constantly moving until 6 p.m. Their jobs could be anything from checking cows to mowing the lawn ... or going out to grandma’s house.
“We kind of delegate what we wanted to do,” Clare said. “I like mowing the lawn a lot more than Mallory does. Mallory likes doing other stuff, like going to help grandma when she needed help, more than I really wanted to. (I) obviously like grandma, but that’s (how) we would just kind of delegate and kind of went off of that.”
Mixed in between the day’s duties, Clare and Mallory practiced basketball on a concrete slab in their front yard. The hoop they played on had a piece of plywood for a backboard, and if you missed a shot, the ball would go rolling down a hill.
Knowing the consequence of missing, Clare and Mallory had all the motivation to make their shots.
One shot that proved beneficial for the sisters early on was playing for Andy Cheesman’s AAU program, Team Blackout.
“We were at a little tournament, and this guy (Cheesman) from Rolla came up to my dad and started talking to us about a travel team,” Mallory said. “That’s what really got us into it.”
When Mallory was in fourth grade, Cheesman started a team for her age group that included girls from Sullivan, Rolla and other towns in the area. Clare, a seventh-grader at the time, joined the following year.
“Honestly, Mallory was the one that got me into basketball because, like she said, Andy (Cheesman) came up and talked to them (Mallory and their father) about it,” Clare said. “Yeah, obviously there’s like a two-year age gap. They had a team, and I had decided my dad would take me to their practices and stuff. I would go to practice just to get better.”
Once Clare joined Team Blackout, they started playing in tournaments for her age instead of Mallory’s.
“I was the only kid on the team that was actually the age of anybody else we were playing,” Clare said. “And so finally we found enough girls to make me a team. That was pretty special, how that all worked out.”
Playing under Cheesman allowed Clare and Mallory to hone their fundamentals. Three key skills they developed working with their AAU coach were shooting form, layups and ballhandling.
“He (Cheesman) always told us, he said, ‘You two are going to be big,’” Clare Shetley said. “He said, ‘You’re gonna know how to dribble.’ He said, ‘If you’re gonna be big, you need to learn how to dribble, because what are you gonna do if you end up in a weird situation. In a big role, they don’t expect you to be able to dribble.’”
Taking what they learned from Cheesman, Clare and Mallory excelled playing high school basketball for Sullivan and continued to play with Team Blackout as well.
At Sullivan, Clare and Mallory played with current Columbia College teammate Bria Jones. Clare played all four years of high school basketball with Jones, while Mallory did during her first two. The trio was a menace to go up against, so much so they were called “the three-headed monster.”
In two high school seasons together, Clare, Mallory and Jones won back-to-back Class 4 District 6 championships. The first district title stood out most to both Clare and Mallory. That season, 2016-17, the Eagles defeated Pacific 62-59 in overtime in a St. Clair gym that was standing room only.
“I just remember we went into overtime after Bria (Jones) hit a three-quarter court, last-second shot, and apparently she didn’t get it off,” Mallory Shetley said. “We all thought she did hit it. One from three-quarters of the way down the court, way behind the other volleyball line. Perfect shot and they didn’t count it, but we ended up winning in overtime.”
Before finding out about Clare and Mallory, Columbia College coach Taylor Possail discovered Jones at a recruiting event on campus the summer before her senior year of high school. Jones committed to Columbia after the event.
Watching one of Jones’ games her senior season, Possail saw Clare and Mallory on the court for the first time.
“I’m watching the game and I’m like, ‘Holy smacks,’” Possail said. ... “This (Mallory) is a 6-footer that’s out there that’s moving like a guard and playing on the perimeter and doing some things. We started recruiting her right away. Well, during that same game, there’s this lefty, older sister, Claire, who hits a bunch of 3s. I remember thinking, ‘Well, who’s this?’”
After graduating from Sullivan in 2018, Clare decided to attend College of the Ozarks and play basketball there.
Following her freshman year at Ozarks, Clare thought it wasn’t the right fit and decided to leave the program.
“I ended up quitting basketball down there,” Clare said. “I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to play anymore.”
Clare’s basketball career wasn’t over yet, though. Just like she did with AAU, Mallory convinced her sister to join the Cougars program.
While Mallory was still at Sullivan, high school teammate Jones already had one season under her belt at Columbia.
Heading into Clare’s sophomore year, Possail had one spot left on the team.
“Well, to me, I was like, ‘I have room for her, and I have a lefty 3-point shooter, Raegan Wieser, who was about to graduate as an All-American, and I need a replacement for her,’” Possail said. “Clare and Raegan are very similar players. I reached out to the family, and they were over the moon about the sisters getting a chance to play together. And so Clare ended up joining the team a year before Mallory.”
Following Clare’s first season at Columbia, Mallory joined the program, too. The younger sister’s arrival saw increased minutes for Clare, jumping from 267 in 2019-20 to 385 in 2020-21.
Mallory immediately provided some firepower for the Cougars. In her first game against a ranked Benedictine team, she registered 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
“We just beat a ranked opponent at home (with) no crowd because COVID and she goes on a personal 7-0 run to end the first half and put us up double digits,” Possail said. “And I’m like holy... freshmen just don’t do this.”
In her first season, Mallory earned American Midwest Conference Freshman of the Year, first-team All-AMC, AMC All-Freshman Team, NAIA All-American honorable mention, WBCA NAIA Coaches’ All-American, Academic All-AMC and one AMC player of the week.
“She just continued to grow from there,” Possail said. “You look at this year, she has double figures (scoring) in every single game besides one. She was in foul trouble that one game; she has just eight points. Otherwise, she’s 31 of 32 on double-digit scoring (games).”
In the 2021-22 campaign, Mallory was named first-team All-AMC. Meanwhile, Clare secured both second-team All-AMC and All-Defensive Team honors.
While the individual accolades are nice, Clare and Mallory achieved a feat they hadn’t before in their final season together — winning a conference championship. Not only is it their final season together, but it’s also Possail’s final year as coach of the Cougars.
Clare credited Possail for making a massive difference in her life. The relationship between the two was described by her mother, who attended the championship game along with her father.
“My mom actually got a T-shirt (made) after we won the conference championship of me crying and giving Coach P (Possail) a hug,” Clare said. “That was honestly one of the most stunning pictures she could have gotten, because he made a big difference in my life. He’s always known my ability when I didn’t even know my ability.”
Outside of basketball, Clare and Mallory enjoy horseback riding. Growing up, Clare and Mallory competed in horseback riding competitions. Their younger sister, Cora, a high school freshman, also is an avid rider.
“Once I finish basketball, actually, I plan on starting to go to competitions with her (Cora) and riding myself and competing,” Clare said. “I’ve always been really passionate about horseback riding competitions like that.”
Clare recently changed her major and plans on attending MU to study civil engineering.
“Last summer, I worked at an engineering firm and really enjoyed that,” Clare said. “Once I finish that up, I plan on getting an engineering job, if not at the same firm, somewhere else. And kind of to tie into my passion, I want to run a farm at some point and run cattle and horses.”
Meanwhile, Mallory doesn’t think she’ll be done with basketball after her collegiate career is finished. Holding onto a basketball, she talked about her future.
“Once I’m done playing, I don’t know if after (college) I want to go pro or whatever I’m going to do,” Mallory said. “But once my playing days are over, I definitely feel like I’m going to stay in sports. I don’t know if that’ll be coaching or doing event coordinating for sporting events or athletic director, but definitely plan on staying (in) sports. That’s really what I’m passionate about.”