For years, soccer had been everything to Delfina and Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco.
It was all the identical twins cared about since the day they started kicking a ball around as three-year olds at their parents’ friend’s house. It didn’t matter to them that Argentina’s regressive societal attitudes meant women weren’t often given a spot at the table when it came to sports. They didn’t care about it because of deep-rooted gender expectations that came with being the only girls on any team they played with, or the casual sexism that accompanied it. If they were on a field, it was enough.
When those gender expectations prevented them from playing at age 12, they still couldn’t stay away from the sport. With plenty of time on their hands and little else to do, they found themselves often going to the field just to watch their team play from afar — anything to get a taste of what used to be so much of their lives.
They couldn’t play because of an administrative decision from the club that their team of several years was a part of. A game was minutes away from starting when a higher-up in the club informed them that if they sat on the bench, much less played, their team would have to forfeit. In a moment, their ability to do what had consumed so much of their lives came to a jarring halt. With no other recourse, they returned home feeling hopeless.
“We came back home crying, both of them because they were in all their clothes ready to get into the court and they told them they couldn’t just because — just because,” their mother, Diana Fernandez Blanco said. “There was no reason actually. And when we asked, they just say that that was an order that was given from somewhere. We don’t know.”
Through the sadness and anger, an idea came to Delfina. A child of divorced parents, she had a familiarity with Argentina’s legal system beyond her years. She asked for a lawyer. Diana laughed in a brief moment of levity, then thought about it.
“I was very surprised to hear that from a 12-year-old girl,” Diana said. “And then, I said to myself ‘Why not?’ because they were discriminating them just because. They had been playing for more than two years and a half and all of a sudden, they told them they couldn’t play anymore. In the meantime, I had to speak with a lot of people, a lot of authorities within the club. They were just making me waste time, that we’d get tired and give up their wish to go on playing. But that wouldn’t happen.”
And the legal battle was on. It was difficult for everyone; with little else to do, the twins took up field hockey — and excelled thanks to their competitiveness and athleticism — between their ahead-of-its-time socially distant soccer viewing. Diana, meanwhile, was in court almost to every day, meeting with the judge assigned to the case and navigating Argentina’s dense judicial system.
“It was really exhausting,” she said. “I have my own company. I was handling my job and going to court and doing none other things. Court here is extremely bureaucratic, so we spent lots of days going to court.”
Six months after the inciting incident at the field, Diana walked out of the courthouse and toward the car, crying again.
“We thought, like we won’t be able to play, and then she said ‘We made it,’” Delfina said. “We cried, but because we were happy now.”
“It was the most beautiful thing we have been through,” Emilia said.
It had been a quiet few months for Columbia College soccer coach John Klein. COVID-19 had knocked out most of his teams’ spring seasons, and summers are typically pretty uneventful anyway. He did, however, still have a few roster spots to fill.
Recruiting at an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school isn’t like in Division 1. With far fewer resources and more players who aren’t getting looks from any schools, as many athletes end up on rosters by reaching out to coaches as the other way around. And being a perennial powerhouse like Columbia means Klein gets a lot of emails. No in-person meetings were allowed, but after hearing about a sister duo from Argentina, he took a leap of faith.
“We started talking to them a little,” Klein said. “Their transcripts came in. The communication was all good. We had a meeting or two with them and their mom. It was about mid-summer. We couldn’t get out to see players. We weren’t allowed to recruit in-person. This one just worked out.”
By this point, Delfina and Emilia were playing for one of the top women’s teams in the country, and had become somewhat well-known figures in the Buenos Aires soccer community after the court case.
But going to the United States had been inevitable for some time if they wanted to continue both their schooling and soccer careers. College athletics — especially for women — is hardly the institution in Argentina it is in North America. Prospective athletes typically have to choose between sports and education.
With that in mind, Diana had been preparing for the twins to head to the United States since their early teenage years. The twins had gone to some camps in the U.S. and had a few offers by way of an agency that connected them with American college programs. Society shutting down in March hastened their search.
“We weren’t sure if we wanted to come here because we were playing field hockey and stuff in Argentina, and here we had to play all soccer or field hockey,” Delfina said. “But with all of these COVID, in Argentina we were sitting at complete quarantine, so we are not even training. And we said ‘Let’s come here and try.’”
Delfina and Emilia left Argentina on Aug. 28, starting a new chapter in their soccer journey that began so many years ago in their parents' friend’s yard. The twins and Diana shed more tears at the airport, perhaps landing somewhere between those of dejection after being kicked off the field and the tears of relief and happiness when the court ruled in their favor.
After arriving in the U.S., they then had to quarantine for 14 days , and did so at the home of one of Diana's friend in Springfield, Illinois. The isolation pushed them right up to the start of the season. They practiced once with the team before the first match against Bellevue University on Sept. 12.
They learned the night before that they wouldn’t play. It was fine with them. One practice isn’t a lot of time to get used to the faster pace of American soccer, not to mention gain familiarity with 20 new teammates.
But with the game scoreless in the second half, assistant coach Meg Goddard turned to the pair.
“We went to the field to watch the game, and she told us ‘Get your boots, you’re going to play now,’” Delfina said. “We didn’t expect that, but we wanted to play.”
Emilia played about 26 minutes and was on the field for Columbia’s only goal. Delfina played the last 12 as the Cougars held on for a 1-0 victory.
“You’re always nervous about playing a game, but being in a different country with girls you don’t know, with a different coach,” Emilia said, “it was difficult.”
The ensuing weeks has seen the two become staples of the Cougars lineup. Delfina was recently named as an American Midwest Conference player of the week, and Klein has praised both for their soccer intelligence and physicality.
They now have the busy schedule of student-athletes, but it’s been an easier adjustment than one might surmise based on the nearly 5,000-mile distance between Buenos Aires and Columbia. In high school, their day started at 7:30 a.m. and lasted until 4 p.m. After school it was time for soccer, then field hockey. A slate of a couple classes and one sport to practice has been comparatively easy.
“We are not used to coaches and professors encouraging you to do (both) sports and academics,” Delfina said. “The girls from the team are always willing to help us and are really nice.”
Spectators aren’t allowed in the stands at R. Marvin Owens Field to watch the team this year, but as a new season dawned on that crisp September afternoon against Bellevue, fans began congregating in the parking lots on either side of the fence that surrounds the complex. Just like Emilia and Delfina six years ago, they had to adjust to not being allowed at the field. The twins, however, are now on the other side.