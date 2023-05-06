George Young reads off the names (copy)

George Young reads off the names of swimmers during the COMO Invitational on Jan. 8, 2017. Young started announcing back in 2005 when he volunteered for the job at his daughter's swim meet.

 Stephanie Mueller

From Las Vegas to Dallas and Oklahoma to Pennsylvania, George Young has been flown across the country to announce swim meets, but his rise to national prominence began with a sudden suggestion.

Back in 2005, Young's daughter was in the Columbia Swim Club and had a meet coming up. When her coach asked the swimmers if anyone knew someone who could announce the meet, she knew the perfect man for the job.

  • Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. Reach him on Twitter @jjainMO or email jjain@mail.missouri.edu.