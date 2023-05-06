From Las Vegas to Dallas and Oklahoma to Pennsylvania, George Young has been flown across the country to announce swim meets, but his rise to national prominence began with a sudden suggestion.
Back in 2005, Young's daughter was in the Columbia Swim Club and had a meet coming up. When her coach asked the swimmers if anyone knew someone who could announce the meet, she knew the perfect man for the job.
“She told the head coach, ‘Hey, my dad's not doing anything this weekend, why don’t you call him?’” Young said with a laugh. “Like, gee, thanks for letting people know that I’ve got nothing going on and that I’m just sitting around the house.”
Young, who owns a lawn care company and had no prior experience calling swim meets, obliged. He said he was “thrown right into the deep end.”
A lot goes into calling swim meets. The announcer is responsible for introducing each swimmer’s name, announcing who won the race and keeping the crowd updated on who has the fastest times of the day.
With a new starting lineup of swimmers getting ready to race almost every minute, Young is announcing more than 500 swimmers' names per day, all while keeping fans updated about who wins each race and has swam the fastest times of the meet. Announcers don’t have any substitutes, so they work all the way from warmups through the awards ceremony. The length of swim meets can vary, but they typically run between 8-12 hours and can run over the course of multiple days.
While Young said that — looking back on it — his first meet wasn’t that difficult of an event, he still had to be walked through the entire process of how to call it.
Now, with almost two decades of experience under his belt calling swim meets, Young has become a seasoned announcer.
During his career calling meets, Young has seen some of swimming’s biggest names, including Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel. In a four-week stretch a few months ago, he flew from Dallas to Austin, Texas, and then back to Dallas while announcing four meets, including the Big 12 and American Athletic Conference Championships.
That’s pretty good for what Young calls a “side hustle.”
Young said his main goal is to create a fun environment and make sure the swimmers are having fun, which he says gives the coaches and crowd better energy. He also has a theory about swimmers’ performances when they are relaxed and enjoying the meet.
“Oddly enough, they’ll swim better,” Young said.
What sets Young apart from other announcers is the way he interacts with the swimmers. It’s not typical to have swimmers pick walk-up songs as they get ready to swim, but that is Young’s calling card. His only rule, which he implemented to keep the job he enjoys so much, is that they choose clean, radio-friendly versions. He said it allows the swimmers' personalities to come through and gets them excited.
Young said the most rewarding moments from calling meets are seeing athletes excel, especially when they break a meet record.
“When you see a kid break that record and they look up at that scoreboard and they hear the time and celebrate a new record — there's a buzz that goes through the crowd for something like that," he said. "Those are cool moments.”
Despite experiencing those treasured moments during meets, Young has remained a bit of a stranger to most swimmers. Most of them don't know Young's name, but they sure know his voice.
"They know the pattern, they know the cadence, and that’s it," Young said. "Nobody knows the PA announcer’s name.”
While calling a swim meet in Austin a few months ago, an employee from the University of Texas athletic department said that he remembered Young calling his youth swim meets more than a decade ago. He recognized Young not by his name or face but because “Get Ready for This” was played immediately after the national anthem, which has been Young’s signature move.
“It's always that tag team,” the employee told Young. “You hit that and we're like, ‘Oh, it's the same guy.’”
Young probably didn't know that volunteering for his daughter's swim club would lead him down the path it has, but, with a microphone in one hand and a music playlist in the other, he'll keep spreading the energy one swim meet at a time.