With his back to goal and three Northwestern Ohio players hounding him back toward the halfway line, Columbia College’s Augusto Camara had his ankle clipped and went to ground.
With a wry smile, midfielder Erik Rajoy immediately ran over to the spot of the foul, grabbed the ball and helped his teammate up.
Once Camara was on his feet again, Rajoy discreetly delivered a message into his teammate’s ear. Whether it was instructions for the upcoming free kick or congratulations on drawing the foul, nobody but those two could tell.
Camara trotted to the 18-yard box while Rajoy lined up the free kick 45 yards from goal. What followed took everyone, but most importantly the Racers’ defense, by surprise.
Northwestern Ohio’s defenders lined up to defend a deep cross to the back post, but Columbia had other ideas. From the left wing, Rajoy smashed a low diagonal pass left of the one-man wall and toward the front post.
Simultaneously, American Midwest Conference player of the year Carson Lindsey made a diagonal run. The Racers’ defense had been caught sleeping. Lindsey reached the ball, hit it first time and scored the only goal of the game as the Cougars progressed 1-0 in the NAIA national championship opening round finals game Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
Lindsey’s 37th-minute strike ultimately decided the game, but it was his involvement in an unrelenting defense that saw it out.
“Those guys have been on a shutout roll,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “Certainly minimizing scoring opportunities for the opponent. Conference MVP (Lindsey) — legitimately. That’s such a big part of our game, is defensive organization. He’s so athletic, he wins so much in the air.”
The Racers came to Columbia with a clear game plan to try and beat the third-ranked Cougars. As most teams have, Northwestern Ohio had to survive sustained periods of pressure from Columbia’s offense, but whenever the Racers got the ball, they countered fast and with numbers.
But there was no way past Lindsey and the back four.
The visitors tried to keep the ball on the ground, perhaps learning from the mistakes of others who had found no success trying to take the aerial route. In possession, the objective was clear.
“Our game plan was to limit them, to keep them wide and really limit their set pieces and their corners, because that’s what they live for. They live for putting big balls into the box and throwing big numbers forward and big bodies,” Northwestern Ohio coach Tyler Brock said. “We wanted to keep the ball on the floor and play small ball a little bit and play little bit more tiki-taka football.”
But the Cougars’ defense was always a step ahead of its opponents’ attackers.
It stepped forward any time a direct ball was played to the Racers’ lone striker and made the interception. It gave no inch as the wingers tried to take the unit on in foot races. But perhaps most important was Lindsey’s contribution, as he was rarely out of position, never mistimed a tackle and consistently halted opposition counters.
“We watched a little bit of film on them, we knew how they kind of wanted to play,” Lindsey said. “They like going up back through the seams, so we worked a little bit on that yesterday, talked about it, and we were able to play it up today.”
One-goal wins are the way Columbia has operated for much of the season. Buoyed by a defense that has kept 10 clean sheets, the Cougars have won seven of their past eight games by a single goal.
But its dominance in that period has been consistent, including in the game against UNO.
The Racers recorded five shots in the game — zero in the first half — and forced CC goalkeeper Liam Gibbs into just one save from a free kick. Columbia had 11 shots and drew four saves from the Racers’ goalie, Mark McMillan.
CC midfielder Antonio Aranda forced the best of the stops. In the 51st minute, he collected a drilled Akins Banton cross 14 yards from goal, getting his shot away quick and straight at the top right corner. McMillan was equal to it, however, getting a strong hand on the ball to turn it out for a corner.
With the game still scoreless, Nick Brandt had an excellent chance to put the Cougars up in the 25th minute. Aranda swung in a teasing ball from the right wing to the back post, where Brandt was free and waiting. He met the inch-perfect ball with his head, but the attempt went high and wide across the back — so high and wide, in fact, it didn’t go out of play.
Twelve minutes later, the Cougars scored the all-important goal — and they won’t score many better.
Rajoy, until he was carried off the pitch with an injury to his right leg in the 68th minute, pulled the strings in midfield. His ability to spread the ball and create opportunity from deep was unmatched by anyone Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
And eventually, his creativity made the visitors pay.
“Absolute beaut,” Lindsey said. “He’s been doing that all season … Excellent player. Wonderful player.”
“I loved the goal,” Klein said. “I think it was a great goal. It’s one that we’ve talked about recently, that space in there. To get somebody to clear that space, to get somebody to run in, I love to see Carson get that goal.”
With the win, the Cougars progress to the NAIA final site in Columbia County, Georgia, beginning May 4. A national title is the goal.
“I think we can win a national championship, 100%,” Lindsey said. “This is a special team, great bond. Every day we’re working hard, making each other better and just a really passionate team. And we all have that goal in our mind.”