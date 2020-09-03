The name John Donaldson may not ring too many bells when discussing baseball greats.
On Sept. 13, 1908, the left-handed pitcher struck out 17 Moberly batters for his Higbee baseball club. At only 17 years old, Donaldson began a legendary career that would go on for 33 years in the Pre-Negro and Negro Leagues. A career that almost went without any recognition.
On Friday, that changes. In Donaldson’s hometown of Glasgow, Missouri, he will be honored with a statue and field in his name. On opening day for Glasgow’s softball and baseball teams, Donaldson’s family and other community speakers will recognize his career and unveil the life-sized statue. The statue will stand on top of a granite rock and will be engraved with information about Donaldson’s life.
Though he wasn’t able to make it to the Major Leagues due to the color of his skin, Donaldson was an athlete who proved he could compete against the best talents. He is credited with the highest amount of wins (413) and strikeouts (5,091) in the Negro Leagues. He threw 30 consecutive no-hit innings in 1915 and ended his career with 14 no-hitters and two perfect games. Donaldson also went on to become the first Black full-time talent scout in Major League Baseball when he joined the Chicago White Sox in 1949.
Despite a stellar career, it took advocacy for his name to be mentioned alongside other great players. For the past 18 years, historian Pete Gorton has been at the forefront in helping restore the pitcher’s legacy. He was able to get some buzz in 2006 while advocating for Donaldson’s induction into the Negro League Hall of Fame, but the attempt fell short.
The city of Glasgow decided to take matters into its own hands when it came to honoring one of its own. It dubbed Friday, Sept. 4, as “John Donaldson Statue and Field Dedication Day.”
A schedule for Friday’s ceremony can be found on the Glasgow School District’s Facebook page.
Another Facebook page has also been created for those interested in more information on the field and to RSVP for the event.