After finishing his round, Ben Gibson walked into the Lake of the Woods clubhouse and started looking through the Missouri State Senior Games leaderboard. Once he saw he was the only golfer in the Men's 85-89 Division, his laughter filled the room.
"That's a pretty easy gold medal," Gibson said with a chuckle.
In his fourth appearance at the Olympic-style games, Gibson said the camaraderie and competition are what bring him back every year.
"At 85, I thought, 'How many years am I going to get to play?' And, well, I'm going to play as long as I can," Gibson said.
Despite qualifying for the national senior games competition each year he has played, Gibson has never gone. That might change next May, as he said he might go to the biennial national competition in Pittsburgh.
"I just said, you know, I better do it while I can," said Gibson, who has golfed for 60 years.
Gibson shot a 5-over 76 en route to securing his gold medal.
On the par-five ninth, Charles Goff placed a chip shot five feet from the hole and drained the birdie putt. He went on to shoot a 77 and win his division.
Other gold medal winners in contested divisions were John Hiesberger and Robert Iglehart, both of Columbia.
Sportsmanship was on full display during the competition as golfers rewarded good shots with praise and engaged in lively conversation.
When a fellow competitor narrowly missed a putt on the last hole, Sylvia Robison exclaimed in dismay. The grouping of three golfers began as strangers but bonded throughout the round, even exchanging phone numbers in hopes of reuniting for a future golf outing.
"Any day on the golf course is a good day," Robison said.
The Show-Me State Games also held its individual golf competition Friday at the Lake of the Woods golf course. Elias Quinn, Beau Allen, Gary Jones, Michael McClaren and Reginald Simmons won their respective age divisions.