In Las Vegas, Jalen Suggs hit two late 3-pointers and scored 23 points, helping top-ranked Gonzaga survive its biggest test of an undefeated season to beat Brigham Young 88-78 in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (26-0) had been unstoppable all season, winning all but one of their games by double digits as they advanced to the WCC title game for the 24th straight year.
The Cougars (20-6) made the lopsided losses list twice, but exposed Gonzaga's lone weakness in the first half at Orleans Arena: its defense.
BYU shot confidently, using an early 11-0 run to build a 12-point halftime lead.
The Zags responded to their biggest halftime deficit in three years by locking down defensively and getting back to their efficient ways on offense.
Suggs took charge down the stretch, hitting consecutive 3-pointers to put Gonzaga up by nine with 1:28 left. Corey Kispert scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half.
Gonzaga has won a school-record 30 straight games over two seasons and will be the first team since Kentucky in 2015 and 16th overall to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated.
Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament (Greensboro, North Carolina) first round
(13) Miami (Fla.) 79, (12) Pittsburgh 73: Isaiah Wong scored 20 points to lead five Miami starters in double figures as the Hurricanes beat Pittsburgh in the opening game of the ACC tournament.
Nysier Brooks converted a three-point play with 53.8 seconds left — his only points of the half — to cap a 9-0 run for a three-possession lead at 73-66. Wong added four free throws in the final 29 seconds to seal it as Miami made 22 of 28 at the stripe compared to 5-of-14 shooting for Pitt.
Pitt also turned it over 14 times, leading to 22 Miami points.
Anthony Walker had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Elijah Olaniyi and Kameron McGusty each added 14 points for Miami (9-16). Brooks finished with 12 points and Wong reached 20-plus for an ACC-leading 10th time this season.
No. 13 seed Miami, which played a league-high 19 games of a 20-game conference slate, advances to face No. 5 seed Clemson on Wednesday.
(10) Duke 86, (15) Boston College 51: DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points and Duke beat Boston College to begin its quest of winning five straight games in the ACC tournament.
No team has won five ACC tournament games in five days — but Duke (12-11) likely must do so to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. The Blue Devils advance to play No. 7 Louisville on Wednesday, looking to stop a three-game losing streak in the series.
Steward, Williams and Jeremy Roach — all freshmen — combined for 27 of Duke's 41 first-half points. Steward scored 13 points with three of Duke's eight 3-pointers and Williams was 5 of 6 from the field for 11 points.
Boston College (4-16), under interim head coach Scott Spinelli, did not have a player score in double figures after shooting just 39.1%. Makai Ashton-Langford had nine points and DeMarr Langford and James Karnik each added eight.
(11) Notre Dame 80, (14) Wake Forest 77: Trey Wertz hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 17-2 closing run and Norte Dame rallied past 14th-seeded Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC tournament.
Tied at 77, Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson drove the lane but his floater was blocked by Cormac Ryan, who dribbled the other way to find a trailing Wertz for a winning 3. Wertz celebrated by finding Ryan in the corner for a chest bump before getting mobbed by teammates.
Wertz also made a step-back 3 and Prentiss Hubb added nine points during a 14-0 run to give the Fighting Irish a 77-75 with 1:54 remaining, their first lead since the opening bucket.
The Fighting Irish move on to face sixth-seeded North Carolina, which beat Notre Dame 66-65 in their only regular-season meeting on Jan. 2.
Williamson scored 21 points to lead Wake Forest (6-16). Isaiah Mucius had 20 points and Carter Whitt 12 points and seven assists.
Tickets punched
Atlantic Sun: Liberty (22-5)
Big South: Winthrop (23-1)
Colonial: Drexel (12-7)
Horizon: Cleveland State (19-7)
Missouri Valley: Loyola Chicago (24-4)
Northeast: Mount Saint Mary's (12-10)
Ohio Valley: Morehead State (23-7)
Southern: North Carolina-Greensboro (21-8)
Summit: Oral Roberts (16-10)
Sun Belt: Appalachian State (17-11)
West Coast: Gonzaga (26-0)