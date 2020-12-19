In Sioux Falls, S.D., Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday.
This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus. Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2.
Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week before Gonzaga's season was paused, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.
Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for Gonzaga (4-0).
Luka Garza led Iowa (6-1) with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13-of-18 shooting. Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
No. 2 Baylor 100, Kansas State 69: In Manhattan, Kan., MaCio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor beat Kansas State 100-69 on Saturday.
Jared Butler had 14 points and 13 assists for his first career double-double with the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Big 12), and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points.
Antonio Gordon led the Wildcats (3-5, 1-1) with 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting, and Selton Miguel scored 14 points.
Baylor (5-0, 1-0 Big 12) finished shooting 58% while the Wildcats shot 47%. The Bears made 14 3-pointers while Kansas State connected on six.
Kansas State turned the ball over 14 times. The Bears scored 21 points off those mistakes. Baylor also dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Wildcats 41-25.
No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48: In Madison, Wis., Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead Wisconsin over short-handed Louisville in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team but didn’t play.
Louisville (4-1), playing its first road game, originally had been scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Dec. 9.
Trevor Anderson added 11 points and Brad Davison 10 for Wisconsin (6-1), which rolled to a 44-18 halftime lead.
David Johnson had 12 points and Quinn Slazinski 11 for the Cardinals.
No. 20 Ohio State 77, UCLA 70: In Cleveland, Duane Washington Jr. hit two free throws in the final minute and finished with 14 points, helping No. 20 Ohio State hold off UCLA 77-70 Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic.
Zed Key had 11 points and six rebounds and CJ Walker scored 10 points for the Buckeyes (6-1), who bounced back from a 70-67 loss at Purdue on Dec. 16. Neither team led by more than six points until the final minute.
UCLA (5-2) ended a five-game winning streak. It built a 54-48 lead on Johnny Juzang's 3-pointer with 12:35 left. Cody Riley scored 15 points and Juzang had 13 for the Bruins.
Eugene Brown III nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner to put Ohio State in front for good at 66-63. The freshman made another 3 from the same spot with 4:27 remaining to extend the Buckeyes’ advantage to 69-65.
Tyger Campbell's free throw pulled UCLA within 73-68 with 2:46 left, and neither team scored again until Washington's free throws with 51 seconds left made it a three-possession game.
SEC
No. 22 North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63: In Cleveland, Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half Saturday, rallying No. 22 North Carolina from a double-digit deficit to beat Kentucky at the CBS Sports Classic.
Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and six assists for North Carolina (5-2), which outscored the Wildcats 33-15 to end the game.
Davion Mintz scored 17 points — making all three of Kentucky’s 3-pointers — and grabbed eight rebounds. No Wildcats who appeared in the game were made available to the media.
Walton made two 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 9-1 game-changing run by the Tar Heels, including the go-ahead free throw at 50-49 with 11:42 remaining. North Carolina had trailed by 11 in the first half.
Walton made a pair of 3-pointers immediately after Kentucky big men Olivier Sarr and Lance Ware went to the bench with their fourth fouls. Sarr, Ware and teammates Isaiah Jackson and Terrence Clarke later fouled out.
Wildcats forward Brandon Boston Jr. scored 15 points and guard Devin Askew had 12. A third freshman, forward Cam’Ron Fletcher, walked off the bench and openly complained after only playing three minutes.
Auburn 77, Troy 41: In Auburn, Ala., Allen Flanigan scored 14 points, 15 Tigers saw playing time, a dozen scored and Auburn defeated Troy on Saturday, picking up a fourth straight win.
Flanigan, who played 26 minutes, was 4-for-7 shooting and made four assists. Jaylin Williams added 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting with six rebounds and two steals. JT Thor added 10 points.
Auburn never trailed after Flanigan dropped in a 3-pointer in the opening minute and used runs of 13-0 and 20-0 to lead 43-10 at halftime.
The Tigers (5-2) were 57% shooting, making 28 of 49 from the field but were 7 for 20 from beyond the 3-point arc after setting a school record for made 3s with 22 earlier in the month.
The sophomore Flanigan is one-third of Auburn's young starting point guard rotation. Freshman Justin Powell scored three points with eight assists in 22 minutes and sophomore Tyrell Jones picked up four fouls in seven minutes with two points and two rebounds.
Western Kentucky 73, Alabama 71: In Tuscaloosa, Ala., Charles Bassey scored 27 points with 12 rebounds, scoring the game-winner on a putback with 23 seconds left and lifting Western Kentucky past Alabama 73-71 on Saturday.
Jordan Rawls added a career-high 20 points and made four big free throws to erase a late three-point Alabama lead as the Hilltoppers (6-2) persevered through a tight second half, battling through 12 lead changes and 10 ties.
Bassey’s 27 points is two shy of his career high against Gardner Webb earlier this season.
Herbert Jones led the Crimson Tide with 16 points. Jordan Bruner added 14 with six rebounds for Alabama and Jalen Shackelford added 12 points. Shackelford was 2-for-9 shooting but made 7 of 8 at the line. Jahvon Quinerly, who led Alabama with nine points at halftime, was scoreless in five minutes of playing time in the second half.
Dayton 65, Mississippi 62: In Dayton, Ohio, Jalen Crutcher scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half and Dayton defeated a Southeastern Conference team for the second-straight Saturday, edging Mississippi 65-62.
The Flyers, who topped Mississippi State in double overtime a week earlier, rallied from seven down at halftime and then survived several mistakes and misses down the stretch. The win was secured when Devontae Shuler's contested 3-pointer went off the front rim in the closing seconds.
Rodney Chatman scored 11 of his 21 points in the second half when Dayton (4-1) shot 61% and made 4 of 7 3-pointers. Ibi Watson added 11 points.
Shuler and KJ Buffen had 12 points apiece for Ole Miss (4-1), which shot 43% in the second half, going 2 of 10 from distance. Jarkel Joiner added 10 points.