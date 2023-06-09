Jim Hakanson competed in his first competitive track event at 8 a.m. Saturday at Battle High School in the Missouri State Senior Games.
Jim Hakanson competed in his first competitive track event at 8 a.m. Saturday at Battle High School in the Missouri State Senior Games.
Hakanson is 77 years old and from Williamsburg. He is a prostate cancer survivor and a Vietnam War veteran.
And now, after his first race, he’s a bronze medalist on the track.
A year and a half ago, he was diagnosed with severe congestive heart failure by his general practitioner. Hakanson could only sleep in a chair for a few minutes after taking 10 deep breaths. He said his cardiologist told him that he had a heart-rate efficiency of 10% to 15%. Anything below 35% is considered severe.
He experienced ups and downs for the next year as he tried different medications, but he learned that he was among the 5% of people that could not tolerate some of the medicines. Once he stopped taking some of the medicines, he began feeling better and decided he wanted a structured way to exercise and measure his response.
About six weeks ago, Hakanson started walking three laps in his house — one lap was about 140 feet — and then checked his pulse.
He continued to add more laps as he got faster. Then he started jogging. Once he did 10 laps, he calculated he had jogged 1,400 feet.
Then hewondered about running in a 400-meter race.
Hakanson found out that the senior games offered an opportunity to compete in such an event, so heregistered three weeks before the event.
He said the worst-case scenario was that his pacemaker and defibrillator would go off. The best-case scenario was finishing the race.
After crossing the finish line, Hakanson hugged his daughter and son-in-law.
He received a bronze medal for finishing third in the ages 75-79 men’s group.
“This is perfect. I got a medal,” Hakanson said. “I can’t believe it.”
“We’re very proud,” his daughter Christina Fuhrman said. She teared up and said parents are always teaching us.
“It’s been inspiring,” she said.
Hakanson had never competed at any level of running.
”Why would anyone want to put themselves through that?” he once questioned.
Now, he enjoys running and is already talking about next year’s race.
Until then, he plans to walk five times per week with his wife on a small path through the woods of their 184-acre farm.
