Alden Harris and Sarah Hokom secured first-place finishes at the Mid America Open, a Disc Golf Pro Tour Silver Series event, on Monday at Harmony Bends in Columbia.

Harris shot 26-under 178 over 54 holes to secure a two-stroke victory over Gannon Buhr and Kansas City’s Chris Clemons. Hokom finished even-par for the even, five strokes clear of Kat Mertsch.

