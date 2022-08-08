Alden Harris and Sarah Hokom secured first-place finishes at the Mid America Open, a Disc Golf Pro Tour Silver Series event, on Monday at Harmony Bends in Columbia.
Harris shot 26-under 178 over 54 holes to secure a two-stroke victory over Gannon Buhr and Kansas City’s Chris Clemons. Hokom finished even-par for the even, five strokes clear of Kat Mertsch.
Harris opened the event with back-to-back rounds of 9-under 59, then shot 60 to close out the competition.
Columbia local Brock Rohler finished tied for 37th at 4 under, leading the local participants. Fellow Columbia disc golfers George Smith and Ryan Holmes finished 40th and tied for 41st at 1 under and even-par, respectively.
Jefferson City’s Jason Hebenheimer finished tied for 10th at 18 under.
Columbia’s Cynthia Riccioti placed tied for 17th in the women’s event at 22 over.