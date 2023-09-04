Heart of America footrace: Runners complete marathon with smiles

Eric Bettis, the marathon’s doctor, throws a cool towel over runner Stan Ferguson on Monday at the Boone County History and Culture Center in Columbia. “It’s my 296th marathon or longer,” Ferguson said. “I’ve never been to Columbia so it was doing a race I’ve never done. It has a nice countryside ... No one runs their first marathon planning to do 300, it just happens.”
Runner Mariana Morales-Quinones finishes the Heart of America Marathon on Monday at the Boone County History and Culture Center in Columbia. “I’m really happy with how I placed,” said Morales-Quinones. “The main goal is to always finish and to do your best, and I definitely did my best.” Morales-Quinones finished in first place out of 31 women.
Runner Ricardo Valsien, left, meets with relay teammates after crossing the finish line at the Heart of America Marathon on Monday. “I was just looking forward to finishing, I’ve never ran that long in my life," said Valsien. “I thought that it was cool that all these people come out running, having fun. Along the way you can hear all the cheers, ‘push yourself’ ‘go go go’s’ and that gives you motivation to keep going, don’t give up.”
Spectators watch as runners cross the finish line at the Heart of America Marathon held at the Boone County History and Culture Center. The event had a space dedicated for the family and friends of runners.
Hundreds of participants and spectators gathered Monday morning for the Heart of America Marathon at the Boone County History and Culture Center. Runners took off from the starting line at 6 a.m. The event garnered 400 runners in total between both the marathon and single-runner events.
Participants crossed the finish line bearing sweat and smiles after the 26.2-mile haul.