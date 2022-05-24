The first round of the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship was delayedTuesday due to inclement weather. Columbia College sent five golfers (Sydney Willingham, Cassidy McAlpine, Lillian Knipfel, Emily Strunck and Haleigh Berrey) to compete in the championship at Lincoln Park Golf Club in Oklahoma City.
Columbia won the American Midwest Conference Championships on May 10, which secured a berth to the national championship.
The format for the championship has been reduced to a 54-hole tournament from the originally scheduled 72-hole tournament. Round 1 will now start at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, with CC scheduled to tee off between 9:10-9:50 a.m.
This is the second time since the tournament was expanded to 72 holes in 2001 that inclement weather caused reduced rounds of play. In 2016, the tournament was reduced to 36 holes due to rain in Pooler, Georgia.