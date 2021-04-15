The longest walk in soccer is from the halfway line to the penalty spot.
After failing to put the game to bed in regulation or overtime, despite having plenty of chances to do so, a penalty shootout beckoned for Columbia College women’s soccer in its NAIA National Championship opening-round game against Kansas Wesleyan.
The long walk was upon the Cougars, but with subbed-in goalkeeper Victoria Heus to beat, it was Kansas Wesleyan that failed to convert this time around.
After playing out a stalemate in regulation, Columbia dominated the shootout thanks to a perfect performance from Heus, winning 3-0 on penalty kicks Friday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia to advance to the second game of the National Championship opening round.
The pre-match homework between Columbia assistant coach Meg Goddard and the goalkeeping staff paid off. Crystal Marquez, Krysta Catone and Alison Magni all stepped up for the Coyotes, and all hit the target, but Heus had a read on all of them.
She dove right for the first, left for the second and left again for the third — and she met them all.
“That was all my coach, Meg Goddard,” Heus said. “She did really good research. The first two, numbers 21 and 15, she showed me videos of where they tend to go and I trusted her, and it worked out pretty well.
“The last one, that was just me guessing the right side, but the first two were well-done research. We definitely did our homework on that one.”
Columbia faltered just once in its trips to the spot.
Maddie Ballard stepped up first and placed her kick into the bottom-right corner of the net. Jewel Morelan missed, as she hit the post with the next attempt, but Columbia held onto its lead as Heus saved for the second time immediately after. Abigail Meyer was up third, and she made no mistake, meaning the winning chance fell to Mallory Holzer.
She took a short run up, and then stroked it right, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. The ball nestled into the right corner, and more than two hours after it had kicked off, the game was over.
Holzer’s kick decided it, but it was Heus who — despite not featuring in any of the 110 minutes of soccer that preceded the shootout — won the game with a faultless performance. Entering the match, it wasn’t even clear if she’d play in the event of penalty kicks.
“We hadn’t spoken about it,” Heus said. “We did penalties yesterday, and I felt pretty good in practice. I’m glad they trusted me. I kind of had a feeling, but no, we didn’t talk about it prior.”
“All of a sudden I realized Victoria’s been having pretty good success in PKs in training,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “I wasn’t quite sure, but we thought, yeah, let’s make that adjustment. Give Victoria that opportunity, and she sure did come up big. It’s gotta be a great moment for her, and for the team.”
The jubilation of advancing through the do-or-die spot kicks was clear as the entire Cougars roster charged from the halfway line to meet the winning goal scorer and their 3-for-3 goalkeeper. But Columbia perhaps should have experienced that winning moment earlier.
After an evenly contested first 45 minutes, Columbia took the reins and heaped on the pressure in the second half of regulation time.
Two minutes after the restart, Morelan brought down a Zolesio cross, turned the Kansas Wesleyan defender, and thundered a shot high toward the goal that crashed off the post and wide.
It was the first in a long line of opportunities, and a spell of dominance that remarkably didn’t yield a Cougars goal.
Just after the hour mark, Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco had the ball in the net, but Meyer was ruled to have been offside prior to playing her teammate clean through. Earlier, Morelan reached the byline thanks to an Isabella Govero through ball, but her drilled cross passed inches ahead of the oncoming striker. Delfina Zolesio hit a 20-yard curler that dipped just above the top-right corner of the goal frame, and then Morelan drew two excellent saves from the Coyotes goalkeeper, once with a well-placed header and the other with a fierce right-footed strike from a narrow angle.
Columbia couldn’t convert, and it nearly paid for its wastefulness.
The Cougars defense had been impenetrable, but after a long Kansas Wesleyan ball in the 76th minute dropped over its head and center back Greta Haarman miscued her clearance, the Coyotes’ most potent offensive threat, Kayla Deaver, was through on goal.
Kate Marshall, Columbia’s goalkeeper in regulation, rushed off her line and Deaver went for a quick lob. The shot was dropping under the bar, and for all the world looked like a goal, until right back Ellie Hilton came in to cover and turned it wide with her head moments before it could cross the line.
It kept Columbia alive and ultimately was as important as any goal or save in the shootout.
With 2019 national champion Keiser (Florida) up next for the Cougars, Klein wasn’t worried about his side not closing the game earlier.
“They threw themselves at it,” Klein said. “Could there have been a PK here or there? Maybe. You’d love to score in the course of the 90 minutes, or in this case the 110 minutes, but either way it’s just about moving on, ultimately.”