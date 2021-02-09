Hickman boys basketball suffered its first defeat in CMAC play this season, falling 70-63 at Jefferson City on Tuesday.
The Kewpies (9-9, 3-1 CMAC) struggled out of the gate, only scoring nine points in the first quarter. Hickman bounced back, but its many missed layups throughout the game proved costly.
Hickman senior Seth Larson led the Kewpies in scoring with 14 points.
Hickman will be back in action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Vashon in St. Louis.
Battle boys win on the road
Battle boys basketball hit the road, traveling to Wentzville, where it defeated Liberty 69-59.
The Spartans dictated the game from the start with stellar defense and they controlled the game for long stretches. Battle led by as much as 23.
Senior guard Cachao Gianquinto led a balanced scoring effort with 18 points. Fellow senior Tristan Meny added 16, with sophomores Justin Goolsby and Latrell James Lee also scoring in double figures with 14 and 10, respectively.
The Spartans will be back at home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they meet crosstown rival Rock Bridge.
Second-half collapse sends Battle girls to defeat
The Battle girls basketball team fell to Helias by a final score of 80-56 in Jefferson City.
The final score does not indicate how close a contest this was for much of the game. Battle had victory in its sights, holding a 45-39 lead with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
But by the end of the third quarter, the Spartans trailed 54-47. The game only got further away from them in the fourth.
Eliyah McCarthy had 18 in the losing effort, with Kaelyn Johnson chipping in 13.
Battle plays again at 6 p.m. Monday against Belle.
Stephens College loses in return
Stephens College fell to Central Baptist 68-44 in its first appearance on the court since Jan. 23.
The Stars (1-7, 0-4 American Midwest Conference) returned to the court after they were forced to postpone three games with issues related to COVID-19.
Junior Cedreanna Lee led the scoring for Stephens with 11 points. Sierra Leeper contributed six points and a game-high nine rebounds.
The Stars next face Harris-Stowe at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia.