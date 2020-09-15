Hickman girls volleyball has gotten off to a good start this season. The Kewpies entered their senior night Tuesday against Hannibal with a 5-2 record. The Hickman crowd was riled up for its four seniors, and kept the energy high throughout the entire match.
The Kewpies came into the match with confidence, and despite trading blows early, they gained control midway through the first set. Hannibal was forced to call its first timeout, as it trailed 17-10.
The Pirates never recovered after the break, and the Kewpies took a convincing first-set win 25-18. From that point on, Hickman dominated, breaking out the brooms to sweep the Pirates in three sets.
Hickman was more dominant in the second set than in the first, albeit with a similar back-and-forth start. After being knotted at seven early, the Kewpies locked in to run away with it 25-16.
The Kewpies weren’t sympathetic coming into the third set. They came out blazing hot and went up big early. Hickman won the third set by its largest margin of the night: 25-12, finishing off the Pirates with a 3-0 sweep.
“We started off strong,” Hickman coach Greg Gunn said. “We’ve struggled with getting behind early, but they didn’t do that tonight. They were having fun.”
Gunn’s players are off to a great start this season and look to continue to rack up wins with their consistent play.
“We’re well balanced,” he said. “Really every player on the squad is a strong player.”
The team finished last season with a 20-15 record. With such a hot start, Gunn feels like this group and season are both special.
“I feel good about this team,” he said. “We’ve got four seniors, and the rest are juniors. They’ve been with our program for several years and they’ve gotten to know each other. It’s a good group. They work hard.”
The Kewpies will attempt to retain their hot streak Thursday evening when they host Southern Boone.