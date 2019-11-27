Hickman’s Gibbens named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year
Hickman graduate Chandler Gibbens, now running cross country as a freshman at the University of Kansas, has been named the Newcomer of the Year in the Big 12 Conference. He was one of three Jayhawks to place in the top 25 at the NCAA Midwest Regional Championships on Nov. 15, making the All-Region team.
Gibbens finished first among all the Jayhawks runners this fall in his very first official race for KU, the Pre-National Invitational on Oct. 19; and he placed 12{sup}th{/sup} at the Big 12 Championship on Nov. 2.
At Hickman, Gibbens won eight letters in cross country and track, and holds the school record in four events: 3,200 meters, the 4x800-meter relay, the distance medley relay and the spring medley relay. A two-time All-State selection in cross country and a four-time All-State selection in track, Gibbens was named Hickman Athlete of the Year in 2019.
